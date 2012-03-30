FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COLUMN: Can Twitter make Roth IRAs trendy for young?
#Funds News
March 30, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 6 years ago

COLUMN: Can Twitter make Roth IRAs trendy for young?

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Mark Miller	
    CHICAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - While it's not trending as
high on Twitter as #oomf (which stands for "one of my
followers"), the hashtag #rothiramovement is hot in the personal
finance Twitterverse right now.	
    Hashtags help Twitter users track a certain topic, and the
Roth hashtag is being promoted by more than 140 bloggers. Many
more social media users are retweeting, liking on Facebook and
otherwise trying to achieve a singular goal: to boost interest
in Roth IRAs among young people.	
    The so-called Roth IRA Movement is the brainchild of Jeff
Rose, a financial planner from Carbondale, Illinois, who runs a
blog called Good Financial Cents ()
 and is a big promoter of Roths.	
    Unlike a traditional IRA, Roth contributions are made with
post-tax dollars; contributions and investment returns come out
tax free as long as the account holder is over age 59-1/2 and
the account has been established for at least five years. A
growing number of employers offer Roths in workplace retirement
plans.	
    The need for Roth education isn't limited to young
investors, though, according to a new survey by T. Rowe Price.
The study shows that many investors don't fully understand the
differences between Roths and traditional IRAs.
 "I asked a big group of bloggers if they'd be willing to blog
about the benefits of the Roth IRA all on the same day to help
me start a Roth IRA movement."	
    	
    BOOSTING FINANCIAL LITERACY	
    Rose's motivation extends well beyond Roth accounts.
Although most of his clients are aging baby boomers, he's
passionate about boosting financial literacy among young people,
and getting them to start saving young.	
    "I talk all the time with adults twice my age who regret the
fact that they didn't start saving or investing earlier. The
most common excuse I hear is that they just didn't know better,"
he says.	
    Retirement savers should first take advantage of an
employer's matching program, if offered, since that's free
money, says Stuart Ritter, senior financial planner at T. Rowe
Price. Any funds invested after that point should go into a
Roth, where you can contribute up to $5,000 annually, so long as
your income is below $110,00 (single) or $173,000 (married).	
    Adds Ritter, "If you put $5,000 into a Roth account today,
you've given up that spending power, so you want to make an
investment choice that gives you the most return at retirement.
A Roth will give you more money to spend down the road when you
retire."	
    Roths offer much more flexibility in retirement. Unlike
tax-deferred retirement vehicles, Roths have no Required Minimum
Distributions (RMDS) after age 70-1/2, and your heirs could
withdraw money from your Roth tax free as well.	
    Rose already is working to extend the success of the Roth
IRA Movement. He's teaming up with other personal finance
bloggers to launch a regular series of online events, mainly
targeting young people, under the name "The Money Uprising."	
    "I'm a Gen Xer myself," he says. "We're the group that needs
the most help."

