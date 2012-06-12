FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COLUMN-Do Asian central banks hold enough gold?
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 11:49 AM / 5 years ago

COLUMN-Do Asian central banks hold enough gold?

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Rhona O'Connell	
    LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The Bank for International
Settlements (BIS) noted in its June 2012 Quarterly Review that
"central bank balance sheets in emerging Asia expanded rapidly
over the past decade because of the unprecedented rise in
foreign reserve assets".	
    Reserves rose from $1.1 trillion to $6.4 trillion in 2011.	
    Most of these nations hold a low proportion of gold in their
reserves, while they are among the countries with the highest
personal gold use, at least when compared with local GDP.	
    This may seem counterintuitive, but it is a result of
history; long-standing industrialised nations were on the gold
standard in parts of the 19th and 20th centuries and their
central banks are still heavy with the metal while their
populations have a variety of outlets for disposable income.	
    At current prices, for example, world official sector gold
holdings, based on the figures reported by the IMF (these
figures are for end-March, the latest available comprehensive
numbers), represent 14 percent of gold+foreign exchange.	
    China's holdings are just 1.7 percent, and Indonesia's gold
accounts for 2.4 percent of total.  France, by contrast, holds
84 percent of its reserves in gold and Spain, 34 percent.	
    	
    EUROPE OVERWEIGHT, ASIA UNDERWEIGHT	
    The level of European reserves has prompted a number of
suggestions during the Eurozone crisis that a portion of any
Eurozone members' central bank gold could be sold to reduce
financial distress. This is effectively prohibited by European
legislation, which enshrines the independence of the central
banks as the custodians of reserves.	
    Sales specifically to help the fiscal position are thus not
permitted, especially as it could compromise the independence of
the central banks from political influence. Furthermore, even if
it were permissible, the size of the gold market is such that no
viable disposal could make any palpable difference to debt
levels.	
    Is it likely therefore, in the face of increasing stresses,
but specifically in this case to the Asian nations, that gold
holdings will be increased? The relatively small size of the
market suggests that there is little point if the sole purpose
is to make a tangible difference to currency risk.	
    For China to raise its holdings to, say, 10 percent of
combined foreign exchange (without dipping into its foreign
exchange reserves so to do, and not affecting the gold price en
route) it would have to raise its gold holdings from the current
reported level of 1,054 tonnes to 6,869 tonnes; an addition of
5,815 tonnes or the equivalent of more than two years' global
mine supply.	
    Hardly viable.	
    	
    GLOBAL OFFICIAL HOLDINGS ARE GROWING	
    It is a matter of record that the official sector is
building its gold reserves. Thomson Reuters GFMS' Gold Survey of
2012 identifies net central bank purchases of 455 tonnes in
2011, which was only the second increase since 1988 (the first
was in 2010) and the largest since 1964. Central bankers remain
concerned by the disproportionate level of dollars in reserves
as well as fiat currency risk as a whole, intensified by the
sovereign debt crisis in the Eurozone.	
 	
    	
    Recent official sector gold buyers have included Mexico
(over 100 tonnes since February 2011) and Turkey (the increase
in the latter's reserves includes the acceptance of commercial
banks' gold into its reserves), while Russia has continued its
uptake and Kazakhstan has been absorbing gold; indeed the Kazakh
central bank was reported to have stated in early June that its
gold holdings, of which it already has 100 tonnes, should
account for 15 percent of reserves.	
    Calculations from the latest IMF figures suggest that Kazakh
gold holdings were at 15 percent at end-April; this implies a
steady monitoring of the position rather than sizeable future
purchases.	
    And what of emerging Asian nations, where local demand is so
strong in terms of gold per unit of GDP?	
    The first large-scale increase in reported holdings in
recent years was the increase in China in April 2009, when
reserves were reported at 1,054 tonnes, up from 600 tonnes.	
    India acquired 200 tonnes in November 2009 from the IMF
disposals (an increase of 56 percent in Indian gold reserves),
while the Philippines continues to absorb a proportion of local
production and Thailand has raised its holdings by more than 80
percent since mid-2010.	
    Possibly the most significant change, though, is that in
South Korea. Although the tonnage involved is small, at just 40
tonnes since May 2009, it is an increase of 180 percent over the
period. It still means that gold comprises just 1 percent of
Korea's total foreign exchange reserves, however.	
    To take gold to a weighting of 10 percent, would, at current
prices, entail the absorption of 630 tonnes.  A tall order, and
not a policy that the South Korean central bank has espoused,
but it is not beyond the stretch of imagination.	
    The lack of any notable increase in South Korean central
bank gold holdings between 1998 (when more than 250 tonnes of
local privately-held gold was mobilised and sold into the market
in order to increase domestic liquidity during the Asian
financial crisis) and 2010 suggests a phlegmatic attitude to
renewed instability in the region.	
    The recent additions to the central bank's reserves could
now suggest a more cautious approach to fiat currencies as a
whole and the dollar in particular, even though the tonnage
involved is minimal.	
        	
    INDIVIDUALS ARE STILL BUYERS
 	
	
    Meanwhile the local population in East Asia remains a high
consumer of gold; while gold is now meeting competition for
disposable income, it remains a primary mode of investment
against inflation and political risk, carrying a long history as
powerful, portable, anonymous wealth.	
    Furthermore, gold bars have swung firmly back into favour in
Europe as a result of the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis,
especially in Germany and Switzerland.  This follows years of
dishoarding that had been driven primarily by French heirs to
old war chests, literally full of Napoléons, some of them. 	
    Whether this change is permanent remains to be seen, but the
fact that gold Exchange Traded Funds now hold almost as much
gold as the Italian central bank (and slightly more than that of
France), is telling. ETF gold is allocated and holders are
therefore secured creditors of the vaulting bank, but some
investors will continue to prefer to hold physical metal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
