COLUMN-Long/short ratio points to wilder oil market: John Kemp

By John Kemp LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - By the close of business on Feb. 28, hedge funds and other money managers had amassed one of the largest net long positions in U.S. crude futures and options on record. Their positioning was more one-way than any time in recent years, raising the prospect of a sharp rise in volatility ahead. Money managers held net long positions in crude futures and options linked to U.S. crude (WTI) amounting to almost 304 million barrels, up from 290 million the previous week, and a recent low of just 164 million at the start of October, according to data published by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Money managers' long positions (332 million barrels) outnumbered their short positions (28 million barrels) by a record 11.8 to 1. The long/short ratio now exceeds its previous peak just before the oil market's sudden flash crash on May 5, 2011 (Chart 1). "Other reporting" traders are also running a big net long position of 135 million barrels, with long positions exceeding shorts by a ratio of almost 2.4:1. So who is on the other side of the hedge funds' trades? It is not producers, consumers, merchants and other physical processors. The category usually runs a net short position, and is a key supplier of liquidity to hedge funds and other investors (or a user of hedge fund liquidity, depending on your point of view). But the physical trade has been gradually cutting its net short position for more two years, since late 2009. In the most recent week, the physical trade was net short just 61 million barrels (Chart 2). If hedge funds are at or near record long, it is not because the physical trade wants to be short. Instead, the other side of the hedge fund longs is dominated by banks and other swap dealers. In the most recent week, swap dealers' net short position crept above 400 million barrels for the first time. As the net short position of the physical trade has shrunk, swap dealers have emerged as the overwhelming counterparties for the hedge funds and other investors. Swap dealers' net short position is more than a third higher than before the flash crash, when it was just 287 million barrels. Swap dealers now have almost 2.4 short positions for every long (excluding spreading positions), the highest short ratio since the CFTC begins in 2006 (Chart 3). Many of these positions are not new. Rather they are the legacy of upside calls banks and other dealers sold to hedge fund clients at the end of 2011. As prices climb and more and more of these options are in or near the money, they show up as increasingly large futures-equivalent positions in the CFTC's commitment of traders' report (long for the funds, short for the dealers). The more prices rise, the longer the hedge funds and other money managers become, and the shorter the banks and other dealers are. But the situation is hardly stable. If tensions and the risk of war escalates in the Middle East, pushing prices higher, the dealers will have little choice but to start buying some of those options back, contributing to a vertiginous spike that could easily top the $147 high set in 2008. On the other hand, if fears about supply disruptions and conflict recede, and the hedge funds try to lock in some of their gains, the market looks poised for a re-run of the messy liquidations that caused the flash crash last year. Late last year, oil analysts warned 2012 would prove to be a year of exceptionally high volatility. Those predictions now look spot on, if not for the reasons assumed. The positioning of the hedge funds and swap dealers in U.S. crude has become so distended that it has itself become a key source of volatility. So far the rise in oil prices has been remarkable for its smoothness and lack of volatility. Daily price changes have been small by historical standards. There have been no large percentage moves -- just a steady and consistent escalation (Charts 4 and 5). Periods of unusually low volatility often precede or even breed a sudden regime shift to much bigger daily price changes. The market shifts from "mild" to "wild" and back again, to use terminology associated with the brilliant French mathematician and volatility theorist Bernard Mandelbrot. The timing of regime transitions is (necessarily) impossible to predict. But the stretched positioning of hedge funds and swap dealers, coupled with the unusually low levels of volatility recorded recently, are both strong indicators of a possible regime transition ahead.