COLUMN-Cushing big boys return with a vengeance-Campbell
#Energy
May 16, 2012

COLUMN-Cushing big boys return with a vengeance-Campbell

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Robert Campbell	
    NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Physical oil market conditions
at Cushing, Oklahoma seem to have been off speculators' radar
screens for too many years. How else to explain speculators'
almost wilful blindness to the fact that the deck is (legally)
stacked against them?	
    Looked at from a Stamford, Connecticut trading desk, moving
oil about the North American continent seems easy enough.	
    Pipelines, trains and trucks shuttle millions of barrels
about daily. Disruptions are so rare and so short-lived that
they barely merit a move in futures prices most of the time.	
    But traders watching the market as pixels on a screen seem
to have forgotten that the companies actually moving that oil
have a much better idea of how easy or hard it is to get it from
one place to another really is.	
    And they also know weeks or months ahead of time how oil
balances are likely to shift.	
    For instance it only emerged last week that a player, known
to the broader oil market as "one of the Cushing big boys," was
offering West Texas Intermediate crude oil into Houston off the
Seaway pipeline.	
    But that "big boy" has known for weeks about this move.
After all, he probably locked up shipping capacity on the Seaway
pipeline weeks, if not months ago. 	
    That means he also had crude supplies locked up too. And
probably a pretty good idea which of the other "big boys" at
Cushing might try the same moves.	
    After all oil doesn't just come out of Cushing. There's a
very specific movement. The barrels have to get into the Seaway
terminal before they can get into the Seaway pipeline.	
    Moving barrels between the various terminals at Cushing
requires scheduling and advance knowledge of tank capacity
availabilities, pipeline maintenance schedules and the other
"greasy overalls" bits of the oil industry that many financial
traders never learn about.	
    It's not just activity on the Seaway pipeline that the "big
boys" understand better than the financial players. 	
    It's the entire Cushing hub. Longtime physical traders at
Cushing, such as BP, have made it their business to know
as much as possible about all pipeline movements at Cushing at
all times.	
    Of course, there is nothing wrong about this knowledge. It's
part of the game. And anyone who wants to play the game with the
big boys has to know that the cards are (legally) marked.	
    	
    SPREAD SUICIDE TRADE	
    These facts are what make the recent rout of speculative
players in the Brent-WTI spread trade so unsurprising. The big
question is why so much supposedly "smart money" thought it
could catch a free ride with the Cushing sharks.	
    Before the Brent-WTI trade had a physical basis with
Cushing, betting on the direction of the spread was akin to
throwing darts at the wall.	
    With no physical flows between the two markets there was no
reasonable way to know whether the discount ought to be -$10 a
barrel, -$20 a barrel or -$100 a barrel.	
    But perhaps bored by a decidedly nonvolatile oil market,
funds piled into the Brent-WTI spread trade once the Seaway
reversal project got underway.	
    But even here there was little physical understanding of
what would actually happen when the pipeline started moving oil
out of Cushing to Houston.	
    A simplistic view of the situation at Cushing that assumed a
new southbound pipeline would automatically reduce inventories
at the hub prevailed.	
    Instead, other factors have proven decisive. Much heavier
flows on the 190,000 barrels per day Spearhead pipeline between
Chicago and Cushing have largely negated the impact of Seaway.
 	
    Refinery maintenance, while not heavy, took down several
plants directly connected to Cushing this spring, amplifying the
effect of seasonal maintenance and muting the impact of
substantially higher refinery operating rates elsewhere in the
U.S. Midwest.	
    Of course, these factors were all well known to physical
players at Cushing, some of whom likely ramped up shipments on
Spearhead or operate the very refineries that went down for
maintenance.	
    Factor in even more direct knowledge about the demand for
physical Brent-linked crude oil and it is easy to see how the
players with boots on the ground hold a huge advantage.	
    Financial players have tried to negate this advantage with
new tools, such as market intelligence about tank levels at key
terminals. 	
    But this market intelligence is pretty stale even in real
time. The physical players knew weeks, or months earlier that
stocks in such-and-such tank were likely to be at the level they
are at today.	
    That's the nature of the oil business. One word: logistics.
Physical players have to have the oil on hand to meet
anticipated demand. 	
    It takes a complicated ballet of planning and shipping weeks
or even months ahead of time to ensure that every time a
consumer goes to the pump there is fuel there.	
    Keeping track of one's own oil and competitors' barrels as
well is a fundamental part of that ballet.	
    So of course the physical players are going to have a far
more nuanced picture of what is going on.	
    Whether the latest battering will make financial players
will be more wary of these sorts of spread trades is unclear. 	
    If anything, the brutal reversal of the Brent-WTI spread's
direction is likely linked to financial players piling into the
mirror image of the trade that just burned so many speculators,
perhaps in a bid to recoup losses or front-run the crowd who can
be expected to rush in later.	
    Perhaps there will be money to be made betting the Brent-WTI
spread will widen. But how much of that profit will probably be
taken by those with the inside scoop, the "big boys" moving the
barrels about at Cushing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
