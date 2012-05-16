COLUMN-Cushing big boys return with a vengeance-Campbell

By Robert Campbell NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Physical oil market conditions at Cushing, Oklahoma seem to have been off speculators' radar screens for too many years. How else to explain speculators' almost wilful blindness to the fact that the deck is (legally) stacked against them? Looked at from a Stamford, Connecticut trading desk, moving oil about the North American continent seems easy enough. Pipelines, trains and trucks shuttle millions of barrels about daily. Disruptions are so rare and so short-lived that they barely merit a move in futures prices most of the time. But traders watching the market as pixels on a screen seem to have forgotten that the companies actually moving that oil have a much better idea of how easy or hard it is to get it from one place to another really is. And they also know weeks or months ahead of time how oil balances are likely to shift. For instance it only emerged last week that a player, known to the broader oil market as "one of the Cushing big boys," was offering West Texas Intermediate crude oil into Houston off the Seaway pipeline. But that "big boy" has known for weeks about this move. After all, he probably locked up shipping capacity on the Seaway pipeline weeks, if not months ago. That means he also had crude supplies locked up too. And probably a pretty good idea which of the other "big boys" at Cushing might try the same moves. After all oil doesn't just come out of Cushing. There's a very specific movement. The barrels have to get into the Seaway terminal before they can get into the Seaway pipeline. Moving barrels between the various terminals at Cushing requires scheduling and advance knowledge of tank capacity availabilities, pipeline maintenance schedules and the other "greasy overalls" bits of the oil industry that many financial traders never learn about. It's not just activity on the Seaway pipeline that the "big boys" understand better than the financial players. It's the entire Cushing hub. Longtime physical traders at Cushing, such as BP, have made it their business to know as much as possible about all pipeline movements at Cushing at all times. Of course, there is nothing wrong about this knowledge. It's part of the game. And anyone who wants to play the game with the big boys has to know that the cards are (legally) marked. SPREAD SUICIDE TRADE These facts are what make the recent rout of speculative players in the Brent-WTI spread trade so unsurprising. The big question is why so much supposedly "smart money" thought it could catch a free ride with the Cushing sharks. Before the Brent-WTI trade had a physical basis with Cushing, betting on the direction of the spread was akin to throwing darts at the wall. With no physical flows between the two markets there was no reasonable way to know whether the discount ought to be -$10 a barrel, -$20 a barrel or -$100 a barrel. But perhaps bored by a decidedly nonvolatile oil market, funds piled into the Brent-WTI spread trade once the Seaway reversal project got underway. But even here there was little physical understanding of what would actually happen when the pipeline started moving oil out of Cushing to Houston. A simplistic view of the situation at Cushing that assumed a new southbound pipeline would automatically reduce inventories at the hub prevailed. Instead, other factors have proven decisive. Much heavier flows on the 190,000 barrels per day Spearhead pipeline between Chicago and Cushing have largely negated the impact of Seaway. Refinery maintenance, while not heavy, took down several plants directly connected to Cushing this spring, amplifying the effect of seasonal maintenance and muting the impact of substantially higher refinery operating rates elsewhere in the U.S. Midwest. Of course, these factors were all well known to physical players at Cushing, some of whom likely ramped up shipments on Spearhead or operate the very refineries that went down for maintenance. Factor in even more direct knowledge about the demand for physical Brent-linked crude oil and it is easy to see how the players with boots on the ground hold a huge advantage. Financial players have tried to negate this advantage with new tools, such as market intelligence about tank levels at key terminals. But this market intelligence is pretty stale even in real time. The physical players knew weeks, or months earlier that stocks in such-and-such tank were likely to be at the level they are at today. That's the nature of the oil business. One word: logistics. Physical players have to have the oil on hand to meet anticipated demand. It takes a complicated ballet of planning and shipping weeks or even months ahead of time to ensure that every time a consumer goes to the pump there is fuel there. Keeping track of one's own oil and competitors' barrels as well is a fundamental part of that ballet. So of course the physical players are going to have a far more nuanced picture of what is going on. Whether the latest battering will make financial players will be more wary of these sorts of spread trades is unclear. If anything, the brutal reversal of the Brent-WTI spread's direction is likely linked to financial players piling into the mirror image of the trade that just burned so many speculators, perhaps in a bid to recoup losses or front-run the crowd who can be expected to rush in later. Perhaps there will be money to be made betting the Brent-WTI spread will widen. But how much of that profit will probably be taken by those with the inside scoop, the "big boys" moving the barrels about at Cushing.