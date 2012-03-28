COLUMN-Saudi minister doesn't promise more oil: John Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi repeated previous criticisms about how traders and the media misunderstand the oil market and the country’s policies, but made no promise of an immediate output increase, in an opinion article for the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Naimi wrote bluntly that “there is no rational reason for high oil prices.” Instead he argued “fundamentally the market remains balanced. It is the perceived shortage of oil keeping prices high - not the reality on the ground. There is no lack of supply. There is no demand which cannot be met.”

“I hope by speaking out on the issue that our intentions - and capabilities - are clear”.

The kingdom “would like to see a lower price” wrote Naimi, which goes slightly further than previous statements issued by Saudi officials recently, but not much.

Turning to the question of what the kingdom could actually do, Naimi emphasised “we want to correct the myth that there is, or could be a shortage. It is an irrational fear, a fear without basis.” He made no mention of extra barrels in the short term.

GROUNDHOG DAY

We have been here before. Naimi’s argument is precisely the same Saudi officials have made many times before - including when prices were surging in the first half of 2008, again when prices broke OPEC’s presumed price band of $70-80 in late 2010, and when the Libyan civil war sent Brent soaring in 2011.

In each case, jawboning by the kingdom proved to a substitute rather than a prelude to action, or action only came much later.

The problem for the Saudis, however, is that it is not obvious that there is much they can do. “Saudi Arabia does not control the price; it sells its crude oil according to international prices,” as Naimi reminded his readers.

He is perhaps too modest about Riyadh’s influence. But there are real constraints on what the kingdom can do.

If the kingdom boosted exports, for example by cutting its official selling prices and offering a significant discounts to encourage buyers to take more barrels, it could raise global inventories.

Oil bears could point to rising output and stocks. But bulls would simply switch the focus to the shrinking margin of spare capacity. Every barrel of increased output reduces Saudi Arabia’s spare capacity by an equivalent amount.

Prices are driven by expectations, which may or may not be fully rational, depending on whether you believe fundamentalist or behaviouralist theories of commodity pricing, or some blend of the two.

Saudi Arabia can control actual barrels, but its grip on perceptions is much shakier.

If Saudi oil officials sometimes sound irritated when asked about the kingdom’s strategy on prices, especially when prices are rising and consumer countries are under pressure, it is because they are being asked to take responsibility for something they do not fully control.

PRELUDE TO ACTION?

Reading Naimi’s editorial, the question is whether it presages a higher level of concern than usual, and whether it is a prelude to the kingdom boosting production or not. Is it a final warning before the kingdom opens the taps, or an empty exercise?

The other question is how Saudi Arabia’s evident desire to see lower prices intersects with reports that the United States, the United Kingdom and France are discussing the possible release of strategic stocks?

To have a meaningful chance of changing perceptions and the trajectory of oil prices, policymakers would need to deploy some form of “shock and awe” (to use the military term) or a “big bazooka” (to use the one popular in central banking).

The only thing worse than not acting would be to take policy measures that fail for being too small.

So a stock release would need to be large. The last two releases by the International Energy Agency (IEA) have been 60 million barrels (50 percent in the United States, 50 percent elsewhere) so that provides a benchmark.

To be certain of an impact, a release might need to exceed this figure, though there are restrictions on how much the U.S. president can release on his own, and some other IEA members are extremely unenthusiastic about releasing stocks at this point, so getting agreement on a symbolically large release number could prove tricky.

The key question is whether stock releases by IEA member countries (or a subset of them) could be coupled with an increase in Saudi output in a bid to flood the market and push prices lower?

It is not clear whether the United States and its IEA allies could reach a deal with Saudi Arabia on this sort of coordinated strategy.

Saudi Arabia is not enthusiastic about efforts to manipulate oil market volumes to move prices, and even less enthusiastic about consumer-country interference. But if the Saudis are serious about wanting lower prices, they might have to contemplate this option.

Intensive discussions between the United States, United Kingdom, France and no doubt other consuming countries, first reported by Reuters, have now been widely confirmed. There is no doubt Washington will also be sounding out Riyadh.

To what avail is less clear. Naimi may be right prices are too high, perhaps damagingly so for the global economy, but others would disagree, and who said the market had to be fully rational?

The practically non-existent reaction to publication of an opinion article by the most powerful oil supplier in the world suggests most traders think he can’t or won’t do much more.