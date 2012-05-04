COLUMN-Day-to-day oil price stability a conundrum: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own) By John Kemp LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - With just over a third of the year gone, 2012 has already proved tumultuous for the oil market, with front-month Brent futures trading as low as $108 per barrel and as high as $128. There has been no lack of big news and surprises: civil war in Syria, the eruption of trouble in South Sudan, the rise and fall of tensions with Iran, endless production problems in the North Sea and speculation about the release of emergency stocks by the United States and its partners in the International Energy Agency (IEA). But one thing has stood out more than anything else: lack of volatility. Prices have risen and fallen in a smooth cycle. There has been a complete absence of big daily price changes. In a technical sense 2012 is on track to be the least volatile year in the oil market since 1997. THE DOLDRUMS The best way to analyse short-term volatility is to focus on daily price changes in the third-month Brent contract, which is close enough to maturity to offer good liquidity but avoids some of the technical distortions caused by squeezes, loading problems and contract expiry affecting the front-month contract. Charts: here Except for the $4.50 (4.22 percent) rally on the first day of the year, there have been no large daily price moves in the third-month contract so far in 2012. No day has seen a move of two standard deviations, let alone three (Charts 1-2). Instead the number of days with very small moves has been far greater than normal, while days with medium and large price jumps have been fewer than usual. So far there have been 59 days when prices moved less than 1 percent. If that rate continues for the rest of the year, there will have been 174 days with moves of less than 1 percent by the end of December, the largest number since 1995 with 195 (Chart 3). In contrast, there have been only 20 days when prices moved at least 1 percent but less than 2 per cent, for an annual rate of 59 days, which is slightly below normal (Chart 4). The discrepancy is even greater for moves of at least 2 percent but less than 3 percent, with only seven since the start of the year or an annualised rate of 23, which is a long way below normal (Chart 5). There have been no moves of 3 to 4 percent, only one of 4 to 5 percent, and none of 5 percent or more (Charts 6-9). The complete absence of large daily price moves is exceptional. OBSERVATIONS Lack of volatility in the sense used by financial mathematicians and option dealers does not mean that prices have been static or range-bound. In fact, prices have already varied quite substantially. Volatility in the sense that mathematicians use it is not the same as volatility in the sense understood by the general public. Option traders use short-term volatility (daily price moves over the last 20, 30 or similar number of sessions) to forecast the probable distribution of movements over much longer periods of months, a year or even longer. If prices are jumping around significantly from one day to the next, it is more likely prices will move significantly over periods from a month to a year. But forecasting macro volatility (in the sense the public uses the term) from micro volatility (in the sense traders use it) assumes that daily price changes essentially follow a random walk. From the price chart, it is clear that prices since the start of the year have not followed a random walk. Instead, prices gradually escalated from the start of January, and especially the middle of the month, to peak around the first half of March, then gradually retreated over the last seven weeks. When prices are trending, lack of daily volatility can still be consistent with big overall price moves in the macro sense. The flood and ebb in prices has coincided with the accumulation and subsequent liquidation of large long futures and options by hedge funds and other money managers, as detailed by commitment of traders data published by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (for WTI and gasoline) and Intercontinental Exchange (Brent), although people dispute whether hedge funds have caused, or merely followed, the rise in prices. MORE EFFICIENT? That still leaves the question of why the rise and fall in prices has been so smooth. In contrast to 2011, when the escalation between January and the start of April turned into a gentle fall and ended in a stunning rout on May 5, the retreat this year has been gradual. There has been no sign of "liquidity holes" or sudden discontinuities. In fact, crude futures appear to have become steadily less volatile for several years. The reduction in short-term volatility was hidden by an exceptional surge affecting all financial markets in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis in 2008 and throughout 2009. Looking through the unusual events of 2008/09, however, it seems prices have become steadily less volatile since 2005/06. The number of days with medium-sized price moves (1-4 percent) or large movements (greater than 4 percent) has declined sharply, while the number of days with changes of less than 1 percent has risen significantly. The explanation for the changing behaviour of prices is not entirely clear. Some observers claim the market is becoming more liquid and efficient, though it is not entirely clear what either of those words mean in this context. Neither explanation is totally convincing, at least not in the form that commentators usually put them. Efficiency is a measure of how quickly and accurately new information is incorporated into prices. An efficient market should price information quickly, rather than slowly, which suggests this year should have seen many more big daily price jumps in response to a heavy news flow, rather than gradual trends. In a technical sense, therefore, it is far from clear that the market is becoming more efficient at processing information (let alone forecasting the future). MORE LIQUIDITY? Nor is it obvious the market has become more liquid in the sense of being able to handle large buy/sell orders with minimal effect on prices. Certainly hedge funds and other money managers have been able to accumulate and liquidate large positions this year. But that has been associated with plenty of macro volatility (moving futures prices from $108 to $128 and back to $114) if not micro volatility. Market-making and liquidity provision has increasingly been computerised. Much of the daily volume is now being provided by algorithmic traders and other computer-driven trading programmes. Their contribution to liquidity is controversial, particularly at a times of market stress when the robots pull back from dealing or are switched off altogether. So it seems unlikely the robots are the root cause of smooth market functioning. Instead, lack of volatility has enabled the robots to continue trading and avoided the sort of meltdown, which hit the oil market on May 5, 2011. The reasons for the market's smooth functioning this year - despite high levels of geopolitical risk, supply outages and the accumulation and liquidation of hefty hedge fund positions - remain largely unexplained. Perhaps the market just has a wider and more diverse group of participants, though there is little hard evidence about this. But if the reasons remain obscure, it is clear the short-term behaviour of prices (at daily and shorter time scales) and their relation to overall macro volatility (in the sense of big price trends) has altered profoundly. (editing by Jane Baird)