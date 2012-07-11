Stern Advice-Finding income in a low-interest environment

By Linda Stern

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - Not everybody gets happy every time Federal Reserve policymakers promise to hold interest rates low for years to come.

Savers suffer, and retirees worry about where they will get any income in an era when 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, at 1.5 percent, are near record lows and one-year certificates of deposit are averaging 0.32 percent interest, according to Bankrate.com.

Yield-hunters can at least be glad they don’t live in France, where the government issued negative-interest bonds this week. Yes, negative-interest bonds - meaning that some savers are so anxious to keep their money safe with the French government that they will pay a premium to keep it there. If investors hold those bonds to maturity, they’ll get back less money than they paid for them.

U.S. savers can still do a little bit better than that. Here’s how:

-- Separate the concept of yield from income. Savers who want to stash away some rainy day money in secure spots want to squeeze out more yield. Retirees need to draw regular income from their investments, but they don’t need it to be interest income, says Christopher Van Slyke, an Austin, Texas, financial adviser.

“My clients don’t care if it is capital gains income, dividend income or interest income, as long as they get their income,” he says.

-- Comparison shop for the highest yielding Federal Deposit Insurance Corp-backed savings accounts. You can do that at DepositAccounts.com (), a website that lists CDs offering rates like 1.5 percent on one-year CDs.

-- Buy individual bonds, and spread out their maturities. “My father retired on his bond portfolio in October 2008,” says Cliff Edelmann, an adviser with HJ Sims & Co Inc, in Boca Raton, Florida, who specializes in putting together bond portfolios for retirees. He recently put together a portfolio of 19 different bonds - mostly corporate and with borderline or sub-investment grade ratings - that is yielding 6.76 percent. The maturities in his portfolio range from 2016 through 2038.

He says that investors who buy individual bonds don’t have to worry about bond prices falling if rates rise; as long as they hold individual bonds to maturity, they will get their initial investment back.

-- Trust key dividend-paying sectors. Instead of looking for interest where there is none, invest in funds that buy stocks that pay dividends, suggests Tom Roseen, an analyst with Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. That means equity income funds (currently yielding 2.1 percent on average, says Lipper), global real estate funds (yielding an average 2.29 percent) and international real estate funds (yielding 3.69 percent on average).

-- Consider closed-end mutual funds. They typically sell at a discount and that automatically boosts their yields, says Roseen. For example, Lipper data shows that the average closed-end real estate fund is now yielding 7.27 percent, while the average open ended real estate fund is yielding 1.97 percent.

-- Get regular payouts. Some closed-end funds have managed distribution policies, meaning they say (in a way that stops short of a guarantee) that they will regularly pay out the same percentage or same amount to fund holders. It’s easy to find managed distribution plans now paying out more than 6 percent a year, and sometimes way more than that. (There’s a list on the website of the Closed-End Fund Association website,)

But be aware that all of that payout may not be income, warns Roseen. It can be made up of capital gains and even returning some of a fundholder’s initial investment. “It’s important to know what you are looking at,” he says. An unusually sized payout rate can reflect a special one-time distribution or an unsustainable drain on principal. These funds can be a good option for retirees looking for a steady monthly payout, but wouldn’t be the best choice for a person simply looking to eke out higher returns on their rainy day fund.

-- Forget about yield and just take income you need from total return. That is Van Slyke’s strategy. He has clients invest in a diversified mix of U.S. stocks, foreign stocks and bonds. They pull between 4 and 5.5 percent of their total portfolios out every year for their “income” even though it is coming from a mix of dividends, interest and capital gains, and Van Slyke says that is sustainable for 20 or 30 years of retirement.

Some mutual funds will do that for you. Vanguard was a pioneer of that strategy with its managed payout funds. Invest in the funds and the company will send you monthly payments that roughly add up to between 2.7 percent a year and 6.7 percent a year, depending on which fund you choose. There's a calculator on the firm's website ( here ). It's not "yield" but it is income.

-- Mind your fees and your risks. Stretching into ‘junk’ bond status for yield raises the risk that your lender will default on your bonds. Going to a longer maturity means bonds could lose value if rates rise. Stocks that pay dividends can fall in price. And mutual funds that promise high yields but charge abnormally high management fees to deliver them aren’t worth it. Bottom line? Diversify carefully to earn a bit extra, but don’t make big bets in a low-rate environment without being willing to take big hits, too.