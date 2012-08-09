RPT-Stern Advice - Managing medical costs in retirement

By Linda Stern

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - (Repeated to widen readership)

Even if you’re healthy, medical costs are likely to take up a large and growing percentage of your retirement budget.

So say experts who have crunched the numbers and come up with some frightening estimates of just how much Medicare premiums, drug costs and the occasional illness will set you back.

A healthy moderate-income couple of 45-year-olds can expect to spend $1.7 million on healthcare over their retirement years, not counting funds spent on dental and vision care, reports HVS Financial, a Danvers, Massachusetts, consulting firm that does healthcare expense modeling for financial advisers, the insurance industry and more.

By HVS’s calculations, when that couple retires at 66, it should have $122,541 set aside (assuming 8 percent annual returns) just to cover its medical costs. (His firm’s software allows financial advisers to drill down into these numbers; it also offers reports to consumers at its website,

Fidelity Investments has reported that a couple of 65-year olds retiring today on average would need $240,000 banked to pay for healthcare, but other private firms are circulating even more breathtaking estimates.

Those numbers are big enough to raise questions about how pre-retirees should prepare, and how those who are already retired should manage their finances to cover their healthcare costs. Here are a few pointers:

-- Your health profile may matter less than your income in terms of how much you ultimately spend. It’s true that some unlucky people have severe and chronic illnesses that drain their household budgets. But many people will insure against runaway costs by buying a high-end supplemental Medigap insurance policy that will cover expenses that Medicare won‘t, says Sunit Patel, a retirement healthcare expert with Fidelity. That makes their healthcare costs more predictable and manageable.

What may push up your healthcare costs is being wealthy -- Medicare premiums for Part B (which covers outpatient care) and Part D (for drugs) are on a steep scale. Folks at the top of the scale (singles earning more than $214,000 or couples making in excess of $428,000) can expect to spend almost $2 million more in their lifetimes on Medicare premiums, says Dan McGrath, director of funding strategies at HVS.

-- You may want to mentally segregate healthcare costs during the savings years. Many retirement experts tell people to guesstimate their annual retirement income requirements at 80 percent of their last year’s working income. That’s a seat-of-the-pants figure that probably overstates most people’s long-term needs, and tends to be pretty inaccurate.

But Fidelity’s Sunit Patel suggests that many retirement expenses -- like clothing, travel, food and the like -- are somewhat elastic, and retirees can cut down on what they spend. Healthcare costs are less elastic. He recommends that pre-retired couples plan to accumulate enough for their healthcare needs (such as his $240,000 for couples figure) AND enough other savings and investments to cover roughly 60 percent of their working income.

Separately, HVS’s McGrath says that healthcare costs tend to make up 30 percent of retirement expenses. So a couple saving a round $1 million might consider $300,000 of it to be earmarked for healthcare costs.

-- But you may not want to invest them separately. Setting aside an amount of money mentally to cover medical costs isn’t a bad idea, but treating that pot of money differently may not make sense. For example, it sounds logical to take that money and invest it in healthcare companies or mutual funds on the theory that it would grow roughly in line with healthcare costs. But that correlation doesn’t hold up, says Patel. It makes more sense, during the working and savings years to keep the money invested as part of a more broadly diversified portfolio.

-- After retirement, you may have to manage income. Big income-producing events, such as the sale of a vacation home or large 401(k) withdrawals, could push you into higher Medicare premium levels. McGrath points out that a couple living on $100,000 of income (including taxable income and tax-free income from items like municipal bonds) would be well below the higher premium limits. But if one of the spouses died, the remaining spouse would be pushed into a higher premium category (which starts at $85,000 for singles) at the same income level.

Couples who expect large 401(k) distributions can start to move that money into a Roth IRA gradually, so it doesn’t produce large bumps in income. Wealthy people who expect to see very high taxable income after they become Medicare eligible may choose to invest in more costly but tax-protected vehicles like life insurance, suggests McGrath. But that would require some serious analysis to see whether the cost of the insurance itself would be justified by the tax and premium savings.

-- There are two kinds of costs to cover. If the bulk of your retirement healthcare expenses will be in premiums, as Patel suggests is true for the majority, then it makes sense to manage retirement income so that it is there for those monthly payments. That might mean setting aside enough money in a low-cost and inflation-protected fixed annuity to cover monthly payments. But if you end up with lesser coverage and risk large out-of-pocket costs for medical disasters, then you would be better off leaving more of your money invested and under your own control, so you could withdraw large chunks if an unfortunate event hits.

-- None of that solves the long-term care problem. Anyone who becomes chronically ill or frail enough to need help with the activities of daily living - bathing and eating and the like - will need buckets of money to cover care in home or in an assisted living facility. With companies leaving the long-term care insurance business in droves, coverage for that is getting harder to find and more and more expensive. Right now, that’s a problem without a good solution for most people. Another plan, for another day.