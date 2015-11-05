FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-COLUMN-Millennials with benefits: keeping workplace options open
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-COLUMN-Millennials with benefits: keeping workplace options open

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects attribution in paragraph 12 to Investopedia's online
calculator from Mercer)
    By Bobbi Rebell
    NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kurtis Ofori was thrilled to
start his new job writing grant applications at green energy
startup Dawan Global in New York City.
    In addition to health insurance, Dawan Global offers the
holy grail of benefits for young people: tuition reimbursement.
    Ofori, who is working toward an MBA, receives as much as 100
percent of his tuition on a sliding scale from his employer. The
payout is tied to performance: A's get 100 percent, B's receive
80 percent. C's are reimbursed at 60 percent. 
    While that buys Ofori an education, it also buys Dawan his
loyalty. Not only was it a sought-after full-time job, but
Ofori, 30, likes working for a socially conscious company. 
    "This company has great foresight in what they are doing,
and they invest heavily in their people," Ofori said.
    These types of benefits are making a difference as hiring
power shifts from employers to the millennials they now need to
bring onboard, according to Bruce Elliott, manager of
compensation and benefits at the Society for Human Resource
Management.
    By the first third of this year, 74 percent of young adults
ages 18-34 - the age group defined as the millennial generation
- were employed full-time, according to Pew Research. That is up
from 70 percent in 2009.
    Many millennial workers are getting the suite of standard
benefits that come with full-time employment, including health
insurance, retirement plans and flexible spending accounts.
    But new data from benefits consultant Mercer shows that more
than any other age demographic, millennials want flexible
benefits choices. Overwhelmingly, 70 percent of younger workers
say they want more flexibility to reduce the value of some
benefits, while increasing the value of others, according to
Mercer's research. That compares to 59 percent of 35- to
49-year-olds, and less than half of 50- to 64-year-olds.
    Betsy Dill, Mercer's global retirement strategist, said a
one-size-fits-all benefits approach does not work for
millennials because they are the most diverse generation in U.S.
history, not only in terms of ethnicity but also in terms of
socioeconomic status. Employers now have to target their
benefits to many different individual needs as well as across a
multigenerational workforce.
    Just 10 percent of millennials worry about saving for
retirement, according to Mercer. That is half the number of
Generation Xers, their peers aged 35-49. 
    
    POWER OF COMPOUNDING
    But by delaying retirement planning, younger workers miss
out on the value of compounded returns. Typical 401(k) rates of
return are 5 percent to 8 percent with a typical allocation
pattern, according to Investopedia's online calculator. 
    As a result, Dill advises companies to raise awareness about
the perks of corporate retirement plans, such as matching
programs. For example, many millennial workers do not understand
that by contributing anything less than the corporate match to a
401(k) they are leaving free money on the table.
    For example, if a 22-year-old invests $10,000 and gets 8
percent annualized return, they will have $308,000 when they
retire at age 65.
    If they wait until they are 45 years old to make that same
investment, 20 years later - when they retire at 65 - it will be
worth just $49,000.
    But for Ofori, who also hopes to get a Ph.D in
sociology, getting tuition help is more important than other
benefits, such as retirement or free yoga classes. 
    He is looking forward to getting his first reimbursement in
January.
    "That check will free me up to live a life where I can do
more than just go to school and go to work," Ofori said. 

 (Editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
