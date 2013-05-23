COLUMN-Peak in Australian commodity investment boom is a good thing: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 23 (Reuters) - The delay or cancellation of A$150 billion ($145 billion) of resource projects in Australia in the past year is being viewed as proof that the commodities boom is well and truly over.

While that is certainly the headline-grabbing number from the latest report by the Bureau of Resource and Energy Economics (BREE), the government’s forecaster, it masks that much of the investment surge is still intact and will continue to boost the economy for several years to come.

Consider that the report, released on Wednesday, showed that there are still 73 projects at what BREE terms the “committed” stage, with a total value of A$268 billion, little changed from six months earlier.

Committed means that the project has passed final investment stage and is about to start, or already is, under construction.

What this means is that actual spending on resource investments will continue at near record levels for at least the next two to three years, as these projects, dominated by liquefied natural gas plants and iron ore mines, are built.

There are some caveats though, with the number and value of projects moving to the committed stage declining in the past six months.

Nine projects worth A$3.2 billion moved to committed in the six months to April, a drop of one from the prior six months but a massive decline of A$6.6 billion in value.

The report is making it clear that the investment peak has passed, and from now on progressing projects from the publicly-announced and feasibility stages is going to be considerably more challenging.

This can be seen by Woodside Petroleum’s cancellation last month of its $45 billion Browse LNG project in Western Australia because the economics no longer stacked up.

It’s likely that the same issues will confront many of the projects still being considered.

There were 113 projects worth up to A$171 billion at the publicly-announced stage at the end of April, an increase of seven and as much as A$37 billion on the October 2012 report, according to BREE.

While this sounds fairly positive, in value terms the list is dominated by iron ore, coal and infrastructure, and many of these ventures will be under intense scrutiny by their proponents.

The tapering of economic growth in China, and its efforts to become more of a consumer-led economy, mean some of the demand scenarios underpinning these projects may be too optimistic, especially for iron ore and coal.

This can be seen by several of the projects moving backwards to publicly-announced from the more advanced feasibility stage, including Glencore Xstrata’s Wandoan coal mine, Rio Tinto’s Mount Pleasant coal project and Peabody Energy’s Wilkie Creek expansion.

At the feasibility stage, which means initial exploration and studies have been carried out and the project is deemed worthy of further consideration, there was a slight increase in the number of developments to 174 from 171, but a sharp drop in value to A$232 billion from A$281 billion.

The worry here is that coal projects dominate the feasibility stage, with 57 worth A$57 billion, including many in the yet-to-be developed Galilee Basin in Queensland state.

These projects are largely dependent on increased coal demand from India and China, and while this may well materialise, the question is whether customers will be prepared to help pay the billions of dollars in development costs.

The overall picture that emerges from the BREE report is two-fold, with one being a strong pipeline of committed projects up to about 2016 that will go ahead and will likely add to Australia’s uninterrupted 21-year economic expansion.

The second takeaway is that the investment boom is coming to an end, and BREE said that under it’s most likely scenario spending on commodity projects will drop to 2007 levels of around A$70 billion by 2017.

Whether this is a good or bad thing depends on your perspective.

I would argue that the tapering off in investment sooner than previously forecast lessens the chances of a major boom-bust outcome, similar to that which has plagued previous commodity cycles.

Not proceeding with some projects should ensure that commodity prices don’t get swamped by a supply glut, thereby contributing to the viability of existing mines and LNG plants, and the ones currently being constructed.

Lifting off the development accelerator should also help the share prices of commodity producers as investor concern over reckless capital spending eases and more cash is available to return as dividends.

Another factor to note is that Australia will benefit once the projects currently being built are commissioned, through the proceeds from selling the commodities and the taxes and royalties generated.

The end of the hype over the resources boom may also help the parts of the Australian economy that have suffered -- such as manufacturing, agriculture, tourism and education -- from the surge of investment in resources.

The commodity boom stoked the Australian dollar, which helped render parts of the economy uncompetitive with imports and hindered export-orientated sectors.

However, the end of the hype hasn’t happened quickly enough for at least 1,200 Ford Motor Co workers, with the auto manufacturer announcing Thursday that it was closing its two assembly plants in Australia in October 2016.