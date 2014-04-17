COLUMN-More commodities being used for China financing, risks rising: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 17 (Reuters) - In an otherwise upbeat report on the outlook for China’s gold demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) slipped in some details about the use of the precious metal for credit deals.

The use of gold for financing probably amounts to about 1,000 tonnes since 2011, the council said on page 56 of a 64 page report released on April 15 on the state and outlook for China’s gold market.

In doing so, gold has become the latest commodity where Chinese imports appear to have been bolstered by demand for credit, as opposed to any actual consumption or investment.

While it has been known for some time that copper imports were often used as collateral in order to get financing outside of the traditional banking channels, this year has seen iron ore, soybeans and now gold added to the list.

So far the apparently increasing use of commodities to access lines of credit hasn’t had as much impact on markets as might be expected.

But surely the risks must be mounting as it becomes clearer that significant parts of China’s commodity demand is tied to increasingly risky credit deals, many of them in property, a market that analysts believe is at risk of a sharp correction.

It may be that iron ore producers, traders and consumers have little to do with their counterparts in copper, soybeans and gold and they are unaware of the risks mounting in parts of the market other than their own.

But even within markets, the views may be too sanguine.

Take the WGC’s report on China’s gold market for example.

Much of the report focuses on how China’s rising wealth is likely to boost gold demand in the world’s largest producer and consumer of the precious metal.

The report said it expects gold demand to rise by 25 percent to at least 1,350 tonnes by 2017, although this year may see more muted growth following last year’s record purchases.

China overtook India as the world’s largest gold consumer last year, with demand reaching 1,065.8 tonnes, a gain of 32 percent over 2012 and ahead of India’s 974.8 tonnes.

Using WGC statistics, China’s gold demand for the three years from 2011 to 2013 was 2,652.4 tonnes.

If about 1,000 tonnes of this was related to financing deals, that represents about 38 percent of the total.

This ought to be of massive concern to any gold bulls, given much of the optimistic case for gold is built on ongoing Chinese demand.

To learn that 2 out of every 5 tonnes bought by China was for use in an inherently, and increasingly, risky shadow banking practice doesn’t augur well for arguments that Chinese demand is moving sustainably higher.

Last year’s 28 percent plunge in gold prices was largely put down to investors selling out of exchange-traded funds, with the WGC saying that 880.8 tonnes was liquidated.

While it’s unlikely that Chinese finance deals would be unwound as quickly, there is still 1,000 tonnes of gold that could potentially have to be sold if financing deals go sour.

The value of this gold is more than $43 billion at current prices, and this dwarfs the value of iron ore inventories at Chinese ports that may also be at risk.

IRON ORE, SOY BEANS

Total iron ore inventories at Chinese ports SH-TOT-INV stood at 107.65 million tonnes in the week to April 5, with at least 30 million tonnes believed to be linked to financing deals.

This 30 million tonnes has a market value of about $3.5 billion, using the current Asian spot price .IO62-CNI=SI, and even the threat that it may be sold quickly is causing consternation in the iron ore market.

The use of commodities as collateral is also threatening the soy bean market, with Chinese importers defaulting on 500,000 tonnes of U.S. and Brazilian cargoes.

Some of the companies defaulting are said to have been using soybean imports to obtain cheap financing, then selling the oilseeds at a loss in order to get the cash to invest in what they hope will be more profitable businesses.

This practice may have contributed to a 33.5 percent leap in soy bean imports in the first quarter of this year from the same period in 2013, and also may have helped boost benchmark Chicago prices by almost 16 percent so far this year.

But similar to iron ore, there are now question marks over how long soy bean prices can remain elevated if some of China’s demand has been created by credit deals.

There are of course other factors driving prices, but if Chinese demand for commodities like iron ore, soy beans and gold does decline as financing is unwound, or even as new credit deals dry up, then it removes part of the reason to be bullish. (Editing by Ed Davies)