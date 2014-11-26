RPT-COLUMN-Low oil prices are ongoing boost to China stockbuilding: Russell

(Repeats with no changes to text) --Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China has done two surprising things in oil markets recently; pledging to be more open about its strategic stockpiling and buying crude very openly in the daily trading window in Singapore.

What’s not surprising is that the world’s second-biggest oil consumer is buying increased volumes, as this fits a pattern seen over the past five years.

Since 2009, China has tended to boost crude purchases when it judges prices to be cheap on a relative basis.

The bulk of these extra purchases have gone into strategic and commercial inventories, both of which have been ramped up in recent years as China completed and filled its first phase of strategic storage tanks and partially filled the second phase.

Also, commercial inventories have increased in line with rising refining capacity, something that isn’t surprising as it’s established industry practice for a refinery to have at least three weeks working inventories.

While it will be positive to have official confirmation of changes in strategic and commercial inventories, it hasn’t been too hard to work out when China has been stockpiling crude.

Taking refinery throughput, domestic crude output and net imports allows a rough calculation of the surplus crude, and Reuters estimates this amounts to more than 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first 10 months of the year.

It’s possible that this will be ramped up in the coming months, given a recent rout in global oil prices. Brent has plunged 32 percent from this year’s highest close of $115.06 a barrel reached on June 19 to Tuesday’s finish of $78.33.

OIL PRICE, IMPORT CORRELATION

When Brent dropped about 18 percent between April and September 2011, Chinese crude imports were 16.7 percent higher in November than in July.

A more than 20 percent drop in Brent between March and June 2012 saw October imports jump 28.6 percent from August levels.

In 2013, when Brent fell about 13 percent between January and May, China’s crude purchases were 25.6 percent higher in July than in February.

While there are seasonal factors at play in China’s crude imports, it appears the country buys more when prices fall, allowing for a one- to two-month lag from purchase to delivery.

Chinese imports in November are forecast by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics to rise to 25-26 million tonnes, up from 24.09 million in October. If the upper end of the forecast for November is reached, it would equate to 6.33 million bpd, a gain of 11.6 percent on October’s 5.67 million bpd.

December may also see higher imports, especially with Chinaoil, the trading arm of state-controlled major PetroChina , buying a record 47 cargoes, or 24 million barrels, in the Platts trading window last month.

Traders said this was unusual behaviour for the Chinese trading firm, given its usual preference to buy physical oil outside the so-called window.

It’s been speculated that much of the extra crude bought by Chinaoil will find its way into strategic or commercial storages, although some may be refined given the coming peak winter demand season.

It’s also likely that Chinaoil was trying to execute a trading strategy whereby it buys oil in the most visible manner possible, thereby driving up the physical premium, while at the same time trading in the paper market on hopes that any losses on the physical side will be offset by gains in derivatives.

LOW PRICES TO BOOST STORAGE

Nonetheless, the simple truth is that Chinese imports appear headed higher, and may remain that way if more crude flows into storage tanks.

While China has completed and filled the first phase of strategic storage of about 91 million barrels, this equates to only 9 days of consumption, versus the 90-days required by the International Energy Agency, of which China is not a member state.

The partially-filled second phase may hold about 80 million barrels currently, according to consultancy Energy Aspects.

This is less than half of its planned 170 million barrel capacity, meaning there is plenty of scope for more imports to flow into storages, assuming they are ready to be filled.

This raises the likelihood of higher Chinese crude imports in coming months, especially if prices stay near four-year lows. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)