COLUMN-Crude markets shouldn't take China stockpiling for granted: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 8 (Reuters) - - China’s buying of crude for strategic reserves isn’t enough by itself to support prices, but try to imagine how much lower oil could fall if Beijing slowed or even halted its stockpiling.

While it’s extremely unlikely that China will stop building inventories, the point is that the crude market has become accustomed to the Chinese buying more than they actually need for consumption.

This process still has some way to run, given China is probably not even halfway toward the target of strategic reserves equivalent to 90 days of import demand.

But it may not be the steady process that many in the market assume, and Chinese imports could become more lumpy in 2016, depending on when storages are completed and the trading strategies adopted by the state-controlled companies that import the bulk of the nation’s crude.

China will add 70 to 90 million barrels of crude to its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) next year, according to most respondents in a Reuters poll of five analysts and data collected by Reuters analysts.

The upper level of that band equates to just under 250,000 barrels per day (bpd), which doesn’t sound particularly impressive when viewed in the light of China’s total crude imports.

The 12-month moving average of net crude imports was 6.57 million bpd in October, while implied demand was 10.85 million bpd, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.

If 90 million barrels are added to the SPR next year, this would likely be about double the amount added this year, or about an extra 125,000 bpd.

Assuming that China’s demand growth for actual consumption is around 3 percent in 2016, this implies a lift in imports of about 200,000 bpd.

Taking together the increase in expected storage flows and for expected actual consumption, and China may import an extra 325,000 bpd in 2016.

To this can be added additional crude imports by smaller refineries that have been granted quotas.

All up, it’s quite likely that China’s crude imports will post strong growth in 2016, most likely rising above 7 million bpd for the year as a whole.

WIDE DIFFERENCES ON FORECASTS

But it’s worth noting that there isn’t a strong consensus on the likely level of imports for the SPR.

For instance, consultants Energy Aspects said it could be as high as 150 million barrels, while a trading executive previously involved in reserve purchasing estimated an additional 30 million barrels would be stockpiled for 2016, versus 20-30 million this year.

The official, cited by Reuters, declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Energy Aspects forecast equates to about 410,000 bpd, while the trading executive’s amounts to a mere 82,000 bpd.

A difference of some 328,000 bpd in China’s oil imports over 2016 would likely have a market impact, especially if the outcome was closer to the lower end.

It thus becomes increasingly important to monitor the likely completion dates of storage facilities, and the trading activity of China’s major oil players.

Again, there is quite a bit of difference between analysts on the state of the various new storages being built, according to data collected by Reuters.

What this means is that the virtual certainty the market has for Chinese import demand for stockpiling may be less certain than they expect.

Any signs that China isn’t filling its SPR as quickly as the market currently expects would no doubt be a bearish signal for crude.

While it may sound logical for the Chinese to take advantage of crude prices that are currently near seven-year lows, it’s equally possible that the Chinese may take the view that cheap oil is likely to persist for a while and there is no hurry to rush building and filling storages.