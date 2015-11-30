RPT-COLUMN-China metal producers have two ideas, one good, one bad: Russell

(Repeats item issued earlier, with no change to text)

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese metal producers have taken two steps to arrest the slide in prices, one that’s both sensible and has a reasonable chance of working, while the other is bad policy that would only provide a temporary boost.

The good idea is moving to lower output of refined copper, zinc and both refined nickel and nickel pig iron.

The not-so-good idea is to try to convince the government to start buying up various metals, including aluminium, in a bid to soak up surplus production and support prices.

Nine large Chinese copper producers have agreed an initial plan to cut output of refined metal by 200,000 tonnes next year, equivalent to about 5 percent of this year’s output, following a meeting of companies on Nov. 28.

The nine producers, who account for 60 percent of China’s refined copper output, may make bigger cuts and may announce targets this week, according to an executive at one of the companies, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The copper producers joined zinc and nickel counterparts, who said they were also planning output cuts.

Eight nickel producers said they would cut output by 15,000 tonnes in December, and by 20 percent in 2016 from this year’s level.

Zinc companies have made a similar commitment, saying they will slash output by 500,000 tonnes next year, almost a fifth of their production.

Taken together, it seems that Chinese metal producers are finally facing up to the reality of over-production even as growth slows and becomes less metals-intensive.

However, two issues remain to be resolved. Firstly, will the output cuts actually be implemented, and secondly, if they are, will they be enough to re-balance the markets?

A question mark always has to be placed next to plans to cut output, as experience shows that if initial production cuts are successful in providing price relief, Chinese smelters simply start up again and soon enough the situation returns to the previously existing oversupply.

What would provide more confidence are verifiable signs that the output cuts are more permanent in nature, thus avoiding the situation in China’s aluminium sector last year, when production was lowered but came back online as soon as prices recovered.

MUTED MARKET REACTION

Certainly, market reaction to the Chinese output announcements has been muted, with benchmark London copper only rising as much as 1 percent in early Asian trade on Monday, before slipping back into negative territory, down 0.2 percent by 0016 GMT.

LME nickel posted a similar gain of just 0.9 percent in early trade, before slipping back to be almost unchanged.

Copper is still near its weakest in six years, and nickel close to the lowest in more than a decade, and the muted reaction so far to the proposed Chinese output cuts suggest they are either not big enough to make a difference, or they may not be delivered in full.

The other tactic Chinese metal producers are trying is to convince the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top economic planner, to increase its stockpiles.

The state-controlled metals industry body, China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, proposed on Nov. 23 that the government scoop up aluminium, nickel and minor metals including cobalt and indium, Reuters reported, citing an official at the association and two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

If the State Reserves Bureau (SRB) does increase its holdings, it would be the first time since the aftermath of the 2008 global recession that metals have been bought with the aim of price support.

One source familiar with the producers’ request said the association had suggested that the state buy 900,000 tonnes of aluminium, 30,000 tonnes of refined nickel, 40 tonnes of indium, and 400,000 tonnes of zinc. Other sources didn’t specify zinc as being part of the plan, the Nov. 25 Reuters report said.

No doubt metals producers would welcome strategic buying of surplus output and they also likely have fond memories of how well the process worked in 2009.

But there are significant differences between the situation now and in 2009, the chief one being that there is a far greater surplus of output currently, meaning that it would take massive and sustained buying by the SRB to tighten the market sufficiently to drive a price rally.

Whether the SRB feels the need to boost stockpiles is also debateable, but even if it was prepared to step in to help embattled companies, it should be aware of the limits of its ability to boost prices for anything longer than a moment.

Convincing the government to buy metals for reserves is the equivalent of giving a hungry child a lolly, the sugar boost is short-lived and you end up with a crying kid in worse condition than before you doled out the sweets.

If Chinese metal producers are serious about boosting prices, the best way is to make deep output cuts and stick to them long enough for the market to re-balance. (Editing by Richard Pullin)