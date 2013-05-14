COLUMN-Slump in China naphtha imports point to slower industrial growth: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 14 (Reuters) - China’s slumping naphtha imports go a long way to explaining why industrial output growth has been muted and why it may not accelerate much in coming months.

Net imports of the refined oil product, which is the building block for plastics and synthetic fibres, plunged 38 percent in the first quarter of 2013 to 612,654 tonnes from the same period a year earlier.

Final figures for April aren’t available yet, but given that overall net refined product imports were only 1 percent higher than in March, it’s reasonable to assume that net imports of naphtha were largely steady.

The sharp decline in naphtha imports fits with the underwhelming growth in industrial output, which rose 9.3 percent year-on-year in April - up from an 8.9 percent rise in March but below the consensus forecast for 9.5 percent.

Lower naphtha imports are a sign of weakened demand from factories that make products with high plastics content such as toys, cars and electrical goods, as well as from clothing and fabric manufacturers.

Another factor that explains some of the weakness in naphtha imports is the increased refining capacity in China.

China brought online about 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) of new capacity in the last quarter of 2012, not all of it being fully utilised.

Working on the assumption of an extra 20,000 bpd of naphtha being produced domestically in the first quarter of this year over 2012, this equates to an additional 212,000 tonnes.

However, net imports dropped by 376,709 tonnes in the period, according to customs data, meaning that even without the new refining output, China’s net naphtha imports would still have been considerably lower than in the first quarter of 2012.

NAPHTHA INDICATOR

Since the 2008 global recession, naphtha imports have tended to be a precursor of growth in China’s industrial output.

Naphtha imports rose from 38,028 tonnes in October 2008 to 359,544 tonnes in September 2009, leading a rise in industrial production growth from 5.4 percent in November 2008 to 19.2 percent by November 2009.

In May 2011 naphtha imports were 107,201 tonnes, jumping to 363,675 tonnes by January 2012, while industrial output growth accelerated from 13.3 percent in May 2011 to 21.3 percent by February 2012.

Conversely, after the January 2012 peak in naphtha imports, they fell to 131,873 tonnes by April that year, and industrial output growth more than halved to 8.9 percent by August.

It’s worth noting that a big surge in naphtha imports to 460,781 tonnes in November last year was accompanied by only a small rise in industrial output growth, suggesting that traders bought cargoes in the expectation of rising factory activity, which then failed to materialise.

The current decline in net naphtha imports has yet to show up fully in industrial production growth, which has been trending sideways since April last year, but it raises the risk that factory output may continue to disappoint.

WEAK CRACKS

Weak naphtha imports are also unwelcome news for Asian refiners who are already battling soft profit margins.

While China is only one of the major naphtha consumers in the region, others being Japan and South Korea, its imports tend to correlate with the profit margin, or crack.

Naphtha’s premium over Brent crude oil NAF-SIN-CRK was at $97.33 a tonne on Monday, up from the 2013 low of $66.28 on May 3, but still 44 percent down from the year’s high of $175.03 on Feb. 14.

In addition to lower Chinese imports, the likelihood is for higher exports of naphtha out of India and the Middle East as new refining capacity comes online.

Coupling those scenarios with the threat of cheaper petrochemicals in the United States, where at least 10 new plants that will use natural gas as a feedstock are planned or under construction, the outlook for improved naphtha margins in Asia starts to look grim.

A short-term fix would be higher industrial output in China, but with U.S. growth sluggish, much of Europe battling recession and limited room to manoeuvre on monetary policy within China, this seems optimistic as well.

