COLUMN-China oil demand down 12 pct in 4 mths? No way: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 16 (Reuters) - The decline in China’s implied oil use in April to an 8-month low, coupled with flat crude imports, gives the impression of weak demand, but the numbers aren’t telling the whole story.

The International Energy Agency forecast in its medium-term oil market report that Chinese oil demand would rise about 4.1 percent, or 397,000 barrels per day (bpd), to 9.976 million bpd in 2013 from the previous year.

That is down from the 4.2 percent growth rate in 2012 and 6.3 percent in 2011, and the IEA’s forecast seems reasonable in the light of slower economic growth and efforts by China, the world’s No.2 crude consumer, to become more energy efficient.

But even the IEA’s modest growth forecast looks optimistic in the light of recent data, which seems to show growth in Chinese oil demand stalling.

Implied oil demand was 9.6 million bpd in April, down from March’s 9.72 million and well below the record 10.9 million bpd from December last year.

The problem is this: Does anybody really believe that China is using 1.3 million bpd less oil now than it did four months ago?

That’s clearly ridiculous and means that other factors must be at work.

Implied demand is calculated by taking the amount of crude refined and adding net imports of refined products, but excludes changes in inventories, which are seldom disclosed by the government.

And it’s with inventories that the discrepancies arise, as it now appears that Chinese refiners have been running down inventories and undertaking maintenance at plants in the last couple of months, thereby depressing the oil demand numbers.

Another point worth making is that even though the implied demand numbers have fallen every month so far in 2013, the average is still 9.97 million bpd, exactly in line with the IEA forecast for the whole year.

The question is whether the declining trend is about to halt and reverse, or whether it will continue.

While the current month may still show some softness given ongoing refinery maintenance, the likelihood is that demand will start to increase from June onwards.

This is because the seasonal summer peak sees more people take to the roads, and construction activity tends to pick up as well, thereby increasing demand for both gasoline and diesel.

While the government doesn’t provide inventory levels, official data did show that commercial inventories of refined products dropped 1.8 percent in March from a month earlier, and indications are that they declined even further in April.

Thus refiners may have to boost runs in order to rebuild inventories in coming months, and the May 10 increase in retail fuel prices will also encourage higher throughput.

This means that crude imports are also likely to start increasing, assuming domestic output remains largely steady around the 4.1 million bpd level.

For the first four months of this year, crude imports have averaged 5.59 million bpd, which is slightly below the 5.6 million they averaged for the same period last year.

However, in the first half of 2012, China’s crude imports were boosted by the filling of strategic stockpiles, which soaked up as much as 400,000 bpd in the first six months.

This means that growth in actual demand is probably faster than that in implied demand. However, actual demand can’t be calculated because of the missing inventory data.

To meet the IEA’s forecast of oil demand of 9.976 million bpd in 2013, and once again assuming steady domestic crude output, imports of crude and net refined products will have to be about 5.87 million bpd on average this year.

So far this year, these two combined have averaged 5.855 million bpd, given crude imports of 5.59 million bpd and net product imports about 265,000 bpd in the first four months.

This means that so far China is more or less on track, but as always the joker in the pack is inventories.

Assuming that no strategic storage is likely to be filled this year, and commercial inventories are kept largely steady, the chances are that crude imports will average around the 5.6-5.7 million bpd level for the rest of the year.

However, China is also expected to add about 500,000 bpd of refining capacity in 2013, mainly in the second half, and this could boost crude imports as inventories for the new units are established.

Given the slower growth in domestic fuel consumption, it’s also likely that any increased crude imports will result in higher exports of refined products, thereby reducing the net fuel import component of China’s oil demand.

But rather than increase crude imports in order to boost fuel exports, Chinese refiners may run units at lower utilisation rates while waiting for domestic demand to increase to match capacity. (Editing by Joseph Radford)