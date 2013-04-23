COLUMN-Asia's coal appetite still defying forecasts for drop: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 23 (Reuters) - Asia’s coal markets are starting to resemble Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett’s absurdist play where the main characters wait in vain for something that doesn’t happen.

In coal’s case, the market is expecting demand, and by extension, prices, to drop amid anticipated slower economic growth in the region and rising electricity generation from alternative sources.

The problem is that so far coal imports by the big three Asian consumers, China, Japan and South Korea, are increasing, defying forecasts for the past several months of an imminent slowdown.

It’s not only that overall coal imports are gaining, it’s also that some suppliers are gaining market share, most oddly Australia, which is one of the highest-cost producers in the region.

China’s coal imports jumped 20.2 percent in March from a year earlier to 20.52 million tonnes, and at 63.796 million tonnes are up 27.3 percent in the first quarter from the same period in 2012.

Japan’s imports were 15.821 million tonnes in March, an annual gain of 5.8 percent and the fiscal year that ended in March saw imports total 106.29 million tonnes, a record high and up 4.5 percent on the prior fiscal year.

South Korea’s imports in March were 9.7 million tonnes, up 1.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, although year-to-date imports were down 3.1 percent, at 28.779 million tonnes.

The overall picture that emerges is that China and Japan, Asia’s top coal importers, are increasing purchases and South Korea, the third-ranked, is holding up well.

The obvious answer to why this is the case is that prices are low, with the regional benchmark Newcastle spot price dropping 2.7 percent to $86.64 a tonne in the seven days to April 19 from a week earlier.

While this up from the three-year low of $80.82 a tonne reached in October last year, it’s also down from the 2013 peak of $96.09 from Feb. 8, and 38 percent below the post-2008 recession high of $136.30 from January 2011.

Lower prices have encouraged buying by China, where imported coal has been cheaper on a delivered basis than much of the domestic supply.

However, this situation may be about to turn, with coal stockpiles at utilities said to be ample and declining domestic prices reducing the competitiveness of cargoes from overseas.

In Japan, utilities boosted coal-fired power use by 3.1 percent in March from a year earlier, while the use of all other fuels declined.

But cheaper crude oil and liquefied natural gas prices may tempt some switching, thereby lowering coal demand.

Nonetheless, the key for coal remains price, and for as long as it remains cheaper than the alternatives, imports may well hold up.

But if price is the key, that doesn’t explain Australia’s ability to increase market share this year in some key markets.

China imported 27.737 million tonnes of coal from the world’s largest exporter in the first quarter, a surge of 74 percent over the same period in 2012.

In contrast, imports from Indonesia, the biggest shipper of thermal coal used in power plants, gained 18.5 percent in the first quarter.

Part of the Australia gains can be put down to Mongolia’s woes, with imports by China from its landlocked northern neighbour slumping 20.3 percent in the first quarter.

This showed up in the coking coal data, where imports of the fuel used in steel-making from Australia jumped 107 percent in the first quarter and those from Mongolia plunged 35 percent.

This boon for Australian producers may also be coming to an end, with Mongolia’s Tavan Tolgoi mine resuming shipments after suspending deliveries in January, when the state-owned firm said the cost of production was below the price being paid by China.

Another major Mongolian producer, Rio Tinto’s SouthGobi Resources, has also resumed operations after being forced by the government to suspend mining in the face of a takeover bid from China’s state-owned Chalco, which was abandoned last September in the face of political opposition.

The resumption of Mongolian supplies is almost certain to displace Australian coking coal, which was more than double the price in March, according to Chinese customs data.

But Australia also boosted its share of non-coking, bituminous coal to China, which gained 77.8 percent in the March quarter, while imports from Indonesia rose 48.3 percent.

This happened even though China customs data showed that Australian bituminous supplies cost $102.9 a tonne and Indonesian only $78.47 a tonne.

While the Australian coal most likely is of a higher calorific value, it would be logical for Chinese buyers to gravitate toward the cheaper supplies, especially as coal-fired generation comes under pressure from rising hydro output.

This means that Australia, the relative winner in the first quarter in supplying China, may struggle to repeat that performance, even if coal imports do continue to defy expectations and hold up.

But the chances are that if economic momentum, particularly in China, continues to fade, coal imports will ease, with lower prices the only remedy to keeping volumes healthy. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)