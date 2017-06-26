(Repeats item issued earlier. The opinions expressed here are
those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 26 Here's a question
for the anti-coal lobby. If coal is dying, how come there is an
increasingly heated bidding war going on for Rio Tinto's coal
mines in Australia?
Here's another question, this time for the pro-coal lobby.
If coal still has a viable long-term future as an energy source,
how come the world's biggest planned new mine is now hostage to
whether the Australian government decides to loan it money?
Reconciling these two questions may seem like a challenge
but both the battle for Rio Tinto's existing mines and
the struggles of India's Adani to build its Carmichael
project neatly show where coal currently finds itself.
Rio's mines in the Hunter Valley north of Sydney are
attractive to both Glencore and China's Yancoal
because they are likely to be profitable for the
remaining life of the pits, which is expected to be around 20
years.
The Rio mines already have all the necessary infrastructure,
being connected by rail to the major export harbour of
Newcastle, the world's largest coal export port.
They also have existing customers for the high quality
thermal coal used to generate electricity, including utilities
in Japan, which have preferred long-term supply agreements over
the more volatile spot shipments that are more characteristic of
deals to sell to major importers China and India.
In some ways the Rio mines up for sale are insulated from
the downturn in global coal demand expected over the next 30
years, because they supply fuel to customers who are likely to
be among the last to switch off coal-fired generators, assuming
renewables do eventually succeed in killing off the polluting
fuel.
Acquiring an existing asset is likely far more attractive to
a company such as Glencore than developing new mines, with the
associated capital costs and inevitable opposition from
environmental groups.
Glencore raised its offer for Rio's Hunter Valley mines to
$2.675 billion in cash on June 23, making its bid some $225
million more than Yancoal's proposal.
Rio said it would study the revised Glencore offer, having
previously accepted the lower Yancoal bid on the grounds that it
could be completed more quickly as it had regulatory approvals.
COAL MAY BE DYING, BUT IT'S GOING TO LINGER
It may seem incongruous to environmentalists that there is a
bidding war for something that has been declared a dying
industry, but there is still a medium-term future for coal, and
Glencore and Yancoal are trying to profit from that.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its
medium-term coal market report in December that it still expects
growth in coal demand up to 2021, albeit at a considerably
slower rate.
The rise in coal demand is likely to be driven by India and
Southeast Asia, according to the IEA, with top consumer China
actually using less by 2021 than in 2015.
The IEA expects global coal demand to be 5.636 billion
tonnes of coal equivalent in 2021, up from 5.4 billion in 2015,
equating to an average annual growth rate of 0.6 percent, down
from 2.5 percent over the decade to 2015.
Like all forecasts, the IEA's estimates can be undone by
changing circumstances, and it does appear to be the case that
renewable energy sources like solar and wind are making faster
than initially expected inroads, especially in India.
It's this mounting uncertainty that is making it hard for
Adani to get its planned 25-million tonne a year Carmichael mine
in Queensland state to a stage where it can actually start
construction.
While the Indian conglomerate has taken what it termed a
final investment decision on the $4 billion mine, it's also
likely that it won't go ahead unless support from Australia's
federal government is forthcoming.
Specifically Adani wants close to $1 billion in loans from
the government in order to build some 400 kms (240 miles) of new
rail track to link the mine to the planned export port.
Adani has already secured an undisclosed agreement with the
Queensland state government that is believed to lower the burden
of royalty payments, especially in the mine's early years of
operation.
Even if the federal government does lend the money, the
Adani mine appears to be on somewhat shaky ground, given that
its intended export market of India has a government with a
stated policy goal of cutting coal imports to zero.
While Australian governments have in the past assisted with
infrastructure projects, the Adani mine was supposed to be proof
that the private sector could pull off a major project with only
supportive government regulation and not cash.
There is still a good chance that the federal government
will pony up the cash for Adani, given the ruling
Liberal/National coalition has several pro-coal lawmakers and
would like the credit from the jobs that will come with building
the mine.
But Carmichael may also be the last of its kind, given how
prolonged and difficult its birth has been, with a well-funded
environmental campaign against the mine and ongoing questions
about its viability.
It's hard to see any commercial bank being willing to fund a
massively costly coal project in the future, given both the
uncertainty over long-term demand and the negative publicity
that is sure to be generated.
But oddly enough, the travails of getting a new coal project
off the ground probably makes the jostling over existing mines
more likely, as companies seek to extract the last dollars
available from coal's twilight.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)