COLUMN-Is Australia's commodity boom heading the Tasmania way?: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tasmania, the island state that is a battleground between commodity producers and environmental activists, may provide a sneak preview into Australia’s future.

Two recent Tasmania-related news items have neatly summed up the problems facing Australia, where the current and future wealth is largely dependent on extracting resources, while the manufacturing sector struggles to compete globally.

Venture Minerals, a small mining explorer listed in Sydney, said it had found a significant deposit of tin, a mineral that offers good long-term prospects because of declining supply caused by lower ore grades at existing mines and few new projects.

The problem is that the discovery is in a remote wilderness in Tasmania known as the Tarkine, one of the few remaining pristine temperate rainforests and a refuge for the iconic, and threatened, Tasmanian devil.

As soon as Venture Minerals made their announcement, environmental activists were promising to do everything in their power to stop any mines from being developed in the area.

Environmental activists were also celebrating an announcement by Gunns, a forestry and wood company that used to dominate Tasmania’s economy, which said it probably will not be able build a proposed A$2.5 billion ($2.63 billion) pulp mill on the Tamar River, home to several of Tasmania’s top wineries and tourist attractions.

The company was forced to write down as much as A$800 million in forestry assets, sapping its finances.

The two incidents highlight how, in wealthy societies such as Australia, it becomes harder and harder to get developments approved as people’s priorities move away from growing the economy and providing jobs.

Could Tasmania, with the highest unemployment rate in Australia at 7.3 percent, show that economic growth can be sacrificed if enough of the population is sufficiently well-off to insist that keeping things the way they are is more important than new developments?

I live in Tasmania, on the Tamar River, and I therefore have a vested interest in keeping my environment as pristine as possible.

But I also have a vested interest in trying to make sure there is economic growth to provide services that I need and jobs for my children when they enter the workforce.

FORESTRY GUTTED

Already, the state’s forestry industry is gutted, mining is constrained by environmental objections and heavy industries such as Rio Tinto’s aluminium smelter and BHP Billiton’s manganese smelter battle to remain viable in the face of the strong Australian dollar, high taxes and costs.

Australia’s ability to dodge the global financial crisis was largely because China’s appetite for commodities didn’t wane too much after an initial decline in demand as Beijing ramped up spending to build infrastructure.

It’s this appetite for iron ore, coal and liquefied natural gas that is behind Australia’s pipeline of more than A$300 billion in resource projects.

But as the Tasmanian experience shows, just because the resource is there, it doesn’t mean it will get exploited.

Increasingly a would-be commodity producer not only needs support from the state and federal governments, but also a social licence to operate, built on community consensus.

This is getting increasingly hard to deliver, as the Venture Mining and Gunns cases show.

Gunns in particular has gone from a company that was Tasmania’s largest, with interests in wineries and tourism in addition to its core forestry business, to a firm struggling for its very existence, largely because it bet the house on building the Tamar pulp mill.

Much like Australia used to be a major tobacco producer, until cigarette companies lost their social licence, forestry companies like Gunns are increasingly on the wrong side of community opinion.

But unlike tobacco, which was easily substituted with other crops, replacing primary industries such as forestry and mining with others that are more socially and environmentally acceptable doesn’t seem feasible without a major decline in living standards.

The Tasmanian experience can already be seen in other parts of Australia.

Two grandmothers were arrested and fined after chaining themselves to a van laden with concrete which they were using to try and block a convoy of construction vehicles heading to the site of Woodside Petroleum’s A$30 billion Browse LNG project in Western Australia.

In the eastern states of Queensland and New South Wales, farmers have joined with environmentalists to lobby against the companies banking on using coal seam gas as feedstock for four major LNG projects.

While the projects currently being built will be completed, expansions and future developments risk being placed in the too-hard basket.

Australia is often referred to as the “lucky country” because of its abundance of natural resources, small and skilled population and close proximity to China.

But societies never stand still: they either progress or go backwards.

Australians will have to decide whether exploiting their resource endowment on a sustainable basis is possible and desirable, or whether the path to European-style bankrupt social welfare states is more preferable.