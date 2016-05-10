COLUMN-Restrained copper is the sensible commodity in China: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 10 (Reuters) - Copper is probably the best reality check right now for China’s commodity markets, with the industrial metal showing why the recent surge in commodity prices was unjustified, but also why a collapse is not warranted.

China’s imports of unwrought copper fell sharply in April to 450,000 tonnes, down 21.1 percent from March’s 570,000 tonnes, and only up a modest 4.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, according to customs data.

It wasn’t just refined metal that showed a marked pullback from March’s exuberance, with imports of ores and concentrates slipping 8 percent in April from the prior month to 1.26 million tonnes.

There are some fundamental factors that help explain the drop in April’s copper imports, such as the closing of the arbitrage window between London and Shanghai prices and bulging domestic inventories.

Copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) CU-STX-SGH hit a record high of 394,777 tonnes in the week to March 18, more than double the 177,854 tonnes at the start of 2016.

This means inventories were rising rapidly at the time when traders would have been placing orders for copper for April delivery.

Inventories have since dropped to 313,168 tonnes in SHFE warehouses, although traders and market participants say the amount of copper in bonded warehouses has risen to the highest so far this year.

Overall, the picture that emerges is one of plentiful inventories in China, with both bonded and unbonded warehouses holding stocks that are elevated in terms of recent history.

The surplus of copper in storage is probably enough of an argument as to why imports will start to tail off in coming months, but the other is the state of demand.

If there was a justification for the rapid price gains in commodities on China’s exchanges in recent months, it was that demand will pick up as the authorities encouraged spending on infrastructure and construction, as well as tentative signs of a recovery in manufacturing.

The rapid gains were seen most in steel and iron ore, with the benchmark SHFE rebar contract jumping 57 percent from the end of last year to its closing peak on April 21, while Dalian iron ore futures surged 65 percent to their record high on April 25.

Both steel and iron ore have since retreated sharply, as the exchanges acted to calm speculation by increasing transaction costs and margins, and perhaps as investors realised that hot money flows had stretched valuations too high.

COPPER MISSED COMMODITY PARTY

Copper didn’t quite join in the commodity party in China, with SHFE benchmark copper rising a much more modest 4.3 percent from the end of 2015 to the peak so far this year on April 25.

It has since retreated and is now down 2.4 percent from the start of 2016, underperforming its London equivalent, which is virtually flat for the year.

What this shows is that copper has behaved in a far more level-headed manner than some of the other commodities, responding with modest price gains to some better news on demand expectations, but retreating when these were called into question.

China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index has given some hope to copper, entering positive territory in March for the first time since July last year.

However, April’s reading, while still just in positive territory, was weaker than March‘s, underscoring that China’s vast manufacturing sector is still far from being in robust health.

Copper is in some ways a microcosm of China’s economy, with some positive news largely being outweighed by a host of ongoing negatives.

While increased stimulus spending will boost demand, at least in the short term, the tepid global economic outlook and problems with overcapacity in many sectors mean copper is pricing correctly, with no reason for a strong rally, but equally not much justification for a collapse.