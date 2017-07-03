(Repeats item issued earlier. The opinions expressed here are
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 3 Copper reached a
three-month high after a surprise rise in China's Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI), and while the boost was short-lived it
does beg the question as to whether better times are ahead for
the industrial metal.
Benchmark London copper futures touched $5,965 a
tonne on June 30 after the official Chinese PMI rose to 51.7 in
June, it's eleventh consecutive month on the positive side of
the 50-level that marks expansion from contraction in the
world's biggest manufacturing sector.
Copper's gains didn't last beyond the Asian session,
slipping as the U.S. dollar strengthened and also as London
Metal Exchange data showed inventories of the red metal gained,
indicating supplies are plentiful.
Nonetheless, copper is holding around its strongest levels
since March, and is up 8.2 percent since its recent closing low
of $5,486 a tonne on May 8.
Hedge funds and other money managers also seem to be backing
the view that copper's recent rally still has further to run,
boosting long positions by 9,531 contracts to 58,816, according
to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data, released on
June 30.
The net-long copper position is now nearly
double the 29,787 contracts reported on May 9, and a dramatic
reversal from the net-short position of 47,109 contracts that
prevailed a year ago, on June 14, 2016.
It's probably no surprise that hedge fund managers have
switched from net-short to net-long copper as the Chinese
manufacturing sector has improved over the past year.
But is this optimism still justified or is copper starting
to look a little stretched?
In past periods of gains in China's PMI, copper has
certainly also rallied, and on one occasion since the 2008
global recession, it continued to rise even after the PMI
peaked.
The PMI was at 51.2 in June 2010 and rose to 55.2 by
November of that year, while London copper rose from around
$6,101 a tonne in June to a peak of $10,160 in February 2011.
The PMI troughed at 49 in November 2011, before rising to
53.3 by April 2012, while copper bottomed slightly before the
PMI, reaching $6,735 a tonne in October 2011, before hitting a
top before the PMI, at around $8,760 in February 2012.
Since then the PMI trended lower along with copper until the
index hit a low of 49 in February 2016, slightly after the
bottom for copper in January 2016.
While the Chinese PMI is far from the only driver of copper
prices, it appears to be a useful indicator.
CHINA CHALLENGES AHEAD
The problem for copper bulls is that it's becoming harder to
find analysts that think the PMI is going to extend its recent
strong run. Most are bracing for weaker readings in the second
half of 2017.
This is largely because of the view that keeping China's
stimulus spending going is becoming more of a challenge for the
authorities in Beijing, especially given concerns over credit
quality and a slowdown in the key residential property
construction sector.
There also appears to be a widening gap between large,
mainly state-owned firms and small- to medium-sized private
companies.
The official PMI captures more of the large corporate
sector, which appears to be more resilient to tightening credit
conditions than the smaller businesses.
The Caixin PMI, which measures more smaller businesses, did
rise in June to 50.4, surprising market watchers, who had picked
a reading of 49.5 in a Reuters survey of 25 analysts.
However, it's worth noting that the Caixin PMI is only just
in positive territory and well below the official measure.
Another point from the Caixin PMI was confidence among
Chinese manufacturers for the next 12 months fell to lowest
level this year in June, underscoring the mood of caution that
currently prevails.
While the PMIs may on the surface be producing positive
signs for copper, the detail shows the outlook is not as bullish
as the rise in net-long positions may suggest.
China's copper imports are also not looking that great for
prices as well, with refined metal imports down 28.2 percent in
the first five months of the year.
Chinese buyers appear to be switching to scrap copper, with
imports rising 17.6 percent in the first five months, a shift
that is hardly going to boost the price of London futures.
It's worth noting that scrap imports in the January to May
period were 1.51 million tonnes, while refined imports were 1.27
million tonnes, a reversal from 2016, when refined metal imports
were 3.7 percent higher than those of scrap.
Putting the import data together with the two Chinese PMIs
and the case for being cautious about the copper price outlook
for the next few months seems to be more convincing than placing
a bullish bet.
