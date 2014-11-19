COLUMN-Xi's visit to Tasmania positive, but exposes mining to dining myth: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)



By Clyde Russell

HOBART, Australia, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Why would arguably the world’s second-most powerful person bother to visit an island at the bottom of the world most famous for a cartoon character that bears little resemblance to the real animal?

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit on Tuesday to Hobart was a series of photo opportunities with real Tasmanian devils, school children and very eager to impress political leaders in Australia’s southern island state.

But while Xi was busy showing his softer side, the real business was happening across town where Australian and Chinese business leaders were attending a forum on investment opportunities in Tasmania.

Tasmania is hoping to leverage its clean, green environment into booming Chinese demand for quality agricultural produce such as beef, lamb, salmon and seafood like rock lobster and abalone.

Tourism was also a key component, with Xi’s visit sparking hopes of increased Chinese interest in the natural beauty of Tasmania, which is roughly the size of Sri Lanka but has a population of only around 500,000 people.

The forum also highlighted the mining opportunities in the state, particularly those for copper and nickel as well as minor metals such as tungsten.

In many ways, what Tasmania was trying to achieve in using Xi’s visit as a springboard to increased trade with China mirrors what the rest of Australia is aiming to do.

It’s no secret that Australia’s economy and future prospects have become inextricably linked to China‘s, given the reliance on exporting commodities.

Australia is one of the few countries in the world to run a trade surplus with China, with annual exports worth about A$100 billion ($88 billion), while imports total about A$50 billion.

More than half of the exports are made up by iron ore, with coal, other minerals and liquefied natural gas (LNG) accounting for the lion’s share of the rest.

Agriculture is tiny compared to the rest, with the top export, wool, being valued at about A$1.9 billion in 2013.

The free trade agreement announced Nov. 17 by Xi and Prime Minister Tony Abbott will go some way to boosting the volume and value of Australian agricultural exports to China.

But with cotton, rice, sugar and wheat effectively excluded until a review in three years time, the impact will be limited.

It also is nonsense to talk of a “mining to dining” boom, which has become a popular catchphrase in the media.

AGRICULTURE BOOM. NOT QUITE

While China’s rising middle class will no doubt seek increased quality proteins such as meat and dairy, and Australia is well place to provide some of these, the scale remains tiny compared to minerals and LNG.

Take the latest trade data as an example. Australia’s exports in September totalled A$26.14 billion, of which just A$3.29 billion fell into the category of rural goods.

Metals and minerals were A$6.7 billion, coal was A$2.9 billion and fuels were A$2.5 billion, a number that will rise dramatically over the next three years as the seven LNG projects currently being built come online and start exporting.

Even if Australia could double its agricultural exports, they would still be dwarfed by minerals and LNG.

It’s extremely unlikely that Australia could come close to boosting its agricultural by that much anyway, given the propensity to drought and flooding and the lack of suitable new arable land.

Also, increased agricultural output won’t translate into significantly higher employment, and at any rate, rural sector jobs pay considerably less than lucrative mining jobs.

What is true is that niche agricultural players, such as those in Tasmania, may benefit greatly from the trade deal with China.

With its clean, green image, Tasmanian farmers have an opportunity to sell upmarket produce such as beef free from steroids and growth hormones, horticultural and other crops that are free from genetically-modified organisms, and seafood from unpolluted waters.

Tasmania’s exports to China have more doubled in the past decade, reaching A$425 million for the first nine months of 2014, or about a fifth of the state’s total.

The free trade agreement seems almost tailor made for Tasmania, given it features the removal, over time, of tariffs on dairy, beef and wine, which are three of the state’s main products.

Add in the prospects of a Xi-inspired tourist boom and it’s not hard to see why the state rolled out the red carpet for the Chinese leader.

What’s not talked about nearly so much in Australia is what the Chinese want from this closer relationship.

The raising of the threshold for investment that doesn’t require approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) was raised to A$1.08 billion, a fourfold increase.

However, agricultural land will be limited to A$15 million and agribusinesses to A$53 million, but even at these levels, China will be able to increase its foothold in Australian agriculture significantly, without attracting the attention that comes with a FIRB application.

Perhaps the real reason Xi bothered to fly to a small city in the Roaring Forties was to show the lengths China is prepared to go to in order to find and secure resources for its future.