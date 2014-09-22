COLUMN-Asia LNG starts seasonal rally, but peak will be lower: Russell

-Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are his own.-

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The spot price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia has started its seasonal climb, but the peak this northern cold season is likely to be well below the record high of the previous winter.

Spot LNG LNG-AS rose to $14.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last week, a gain of 41 percent from the three-year low of $10.50 hit in July.

However, it is still well below the all-time high of $20.50 per mmBtu reached in February this year, and the various factors that would support a rally to a price near that level appear to be lacking.

Top importer Japan is turning more toward cheaper coal and number two South Korea is importing less and offloading autumn cargoes amid weak demand.

Japan’s LNG consumption in August was 4.84 million tonnes, down from 5.04 million in July and 5.03 million the same month a year earlier.

However, coal demand reached a record 5.71 million tonnes in August, up from 5.38 million in July and 5.69 million the same month a year earlier.

South Korea’s LNG imports fell 21.9 percent to 2.54 million tonnes in August from the same month a year earlier, while year-to-date imports are down 7.4 percent.

South Korea is also seeking to defer up to 10 cargoes due for autumn delivery, adding to about 30 summer cargoes deferred to later delivery dates.

Korea Gas Corp, the state-run buyer of LNG, is also not expected to buy in the spot market this winter, with traders believing the utility has plentiful supplies.

While Chinese LNG imports have surged 21.2 percent in the first seven months of the year over the same period last year, overall natural gas demand growth is expected to be the slowest in three years, hit by softer economic growth and domestic price increases.

A colder-than-usual winter may boost LNG demand, but long-range forecasts to date suggest normal temperatures for North Asia, although these forecasts are preliminary and subject to change as weather patterns become clearer.

Spot LNG prices in Asia exhibit strong seasonal influences, normally peaking around February and reaching their low point around July.

In 2012, the price rallied 57 percent from its low point to the peak in February 2013, while last year it gained 45 percent from its trough to the high in February 2014.

While history doesn’t necessarily repeat itself, LNG’s 41 percent rally so far from the July low implies that much of the gain ahead of winter may have already been seen.

STRUCTURAL PRICE CHANGE

The other reason to be sceptical of a strong rally in LNG prices is more of a structural, longer-term issue.

Supply additions are currently outpacing demand, a situation likely to get worse before it gets better, given the seven new plants due on line in Australia over the next three years, plus three, but possibly more, in the United States and a handful of other projects around the world.

Part of the reason Asian spot LNG prices nearly halved between February and July this year was put down to the availability of cargoes from Exxon Mobil’s newly started LNG plant in Papua New Guinea.

While this is far from the sole reason prices fell, its does highlight that additional supply is changing the structure of the market.

This can also be seen in efforts by Japanese and Indian LNG buyers to re-sell some of the U.S. LNG they had previously committed to buying.

The market is coming to terms with the realisation that there is likely to be a glut of LNG in the next few years, even taking into account the realistic demand projections.

Much of the increase in global demand hinges on China, but even if the world’s largest energy consumer does double its LNG consumption to around 60 million tonnes by 2020, the new supply coming online will be more than enough to meet the increase.

There are other emerging LNG consumers in Asia, notably Singapore and Vietnam, but once again new supply will swamp demand growth.

The only way for the market to absorb the additional LNG supply is for prices to be low enough to compete with alternatives.

Given the main alternative is coal, which is at a five-year low and is another market in structural oversupply, the outlook for higher LNG prices seems somewhat bleak.