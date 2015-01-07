SAFT ON WEALTH-Liquidity, now discounted, to show its value

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

Jan 7 (Reuters) - You don’t miss liquidity until the markets turn bad, or so investors may find out in 2015.

One of the best illustrations of just how extraordinary market conditions are is the whittling down of the premium investors have historically placed on liquidity.

On one key measure financial conditions are fully as relaxed as they were in 2007 before the crisis broke, and similarly an index of bond market liquidity is now about 15 percent higher.

Given that some analysts give Greece about a one in five chance of exiting the euro zone, with developments to come on rapidly after the Jan. 25 Greek general election, we have a possible catalyst which may drive volatility up and liquidity down. That’s even before we consider the impact if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates later this year, as it seems determined to do.

To be sure, it is impossible to know what will happen in the euro zone, or if the Fed will be able to raise rates, but there will be plenty of opportunities for investors to want easy, low-friction access to their investments in coming months.

Almost more to the point, many will finally figure out that they’ve been very poorly compensated for taking on liquidity risk.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Myron Scholes, now chief investment strategist at Janus Capital, argues 2015 is going to go down as “the year of volatility.”

“With greater volatility, investors should gravitate to more liquid investments and consider increasing reserves at the margins. I would suggest paying up for liquidity at this juncture, even if it means taking a slightly lower return on those investments,” Scholes wrote in a note to clients.

“Now would also be the time for investors to consider their illiquid holdings and confirm they have the appropriate time horizon to hold those investments through a volatile period.”

He further argues that when things get ugly and volatility spikes, we will be surprised by how assets we thought were not related suddenly discover unknown correlations. That even implies that assets we thought were liquid, or semi-liquid, will prove to be hard to sell, or very costly to sell, in a pinch.

EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED IN A CRISIS

In financial markets liquid assets are defined as those which can easily be bought or sold, particularly bought or sold quickly without having a large impact on the price paid or realized. The classic example of an illiquid asset would be a minority interest in a private business, while U.S. government bonds are highly valued because the market for them is so large and deep that large positions can be sold without moving the market strongly, if at all.

Even Treasuries can lose their liquidity in a crisis, as was shown during the Long-Term Capital Management debacle in 1998 when Alan Greenspan, that great believer in markets, found himself shocked to find a large premium being paid for more liquid issues of Treasuries which were identical, from a risk and terms point of view, to smaller less liquid issues. (It should be noted that Scholes, who seems to have learned his lesson, was one of the founders of LTCM).

Because it is a handy thing to be able to access one’s money quickly and with minimal friction investors tend to put a value on this, called the liquidity premium. This is essentially the extra return they demand in exchange for holding something which can be harder to sell.

Interestingly, these premiums seem to have been declining and are generally now quite low in historical terms. One good indicator is the St Louis Fed Financial Stress Index, which is strongly negative, indicating that markets are extremely relaxed. Indeed, while not as supine as several months ago, levels in the index are looser than where they were in 2007, before the beginning of the crisis.

The Capital Markets Liquidity Index, which measures bond market liquidity in shorter-dated paper, is up 56 percent over the past two years and 15 percent above its late-2007 peak. The index fell by almost 75 percent in late 2007 and 2008 the last time investors suddenly discovered the value of liquidity.

Demand from long-term investors like insurance funds has caused the premium that used to exist in highly rated private placements to nearly halve in some cases over the past two years.

While primarily a bond market phenomenon, the fact that liquidity is out of fashion can come back and bite equity sectors like small-cap shares and REITs, which did particularly well last year.

While primarily a bond market phenomenon, the fact that liquidity is out of fashion can come back and bite equity sectors like small-cap shares and REITs, which did particularly well last year.

Liquidity this time round has been a capital markets phenomenon, and when it ebbs it will look familiar to those who remember 2008. (At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)