COLUMN-Cost of filling up hits record in United States: Kemp
March 13, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 6 years

COLUMN-Cost of filling up hits record in United States: Kemp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By John Kemp

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists spent a record amount fuelling their cars and trucks last month, after seasonal adjustments, surpassing the previous peak set in July 2008.

Retail sales at gasoline stations hit a seasonally adjusted $46.9 billion in February, according to advance estimates published by the U.S. Census Bureau, just beating the previous record of $46.7 billion.

Filling up is almost certain to cost even more in March. According to a weekly survey by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, the weighted-average price for all grades of gasoline in all areas across the United States hit a new high of $3.88 per gallon on March 12, up more than 10 cents since the end of February and over 20 cents compared with the month’s average.

U.S. motorists spent an extra $4 billion pouring fuel into their tanks in February 2012 (equivalent to an annualised rate of $48 billion) compared with the same period in 2011, a rise of 10 percent ().

