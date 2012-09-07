FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COLUMN-Can you still make money in the housing market?
September 7, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

COLUMN-Can you still make money in the housing market?

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By John Wasik
    CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - There is a nagging question to
consider before you jump into home-buying after one of the worst
housing slumps in American history. Will you ever make money?
Based on how the market has performed in the past, there is no
clear answer.
    Not that there hasn't been good news about home prices
lately. Prices have rebounded in most of the largest U.S. 
cities over the last five months. The closely watched S&P
Case-Shiller home-price index rose 0.9 percent in July on a
seasonally adjusted basis. 
    Low interest rates provide an added bonus: With mortgage
rates still at generational lows - 30-year loans still average
well under 4 percent - it's a good time to lock in a bargain.
    Residential housing is still a buyer's market, and it will
be for some time. There was an inventory of 2.4 million unsold
homes as of July, according to the National Association of
Realtors. That is roughly a 6-month supply, based on current
sales trends.
    But such statistics don't provide a basis for determining 
whether buying a home will be a money-making proposition. 
    Housing prices have a history of following demographic
trends. When veterans came back from World War Two, for example,
they wanted homes that would accommodate their growing families.
When their children -- the Baby Boomers -- became home buyers,
they fueled the market from the late 1970s through 2006.
    Historically, the two greatest surges in home prices over
the past century occurred between the end of World War Two and
the mid-1950s and from 1999 to 2006. When there are large
numbers of home buyers of child-bearing age, that seems to
correlate highly with home sales.
    The last run-up in prices was the largest, according to data
collected by Yale Professor Robert Shiller, author of
"Irrational Exuberance" and co-creator of the Case-Shiller
housing indexes. A rush to real estate combined with Baby Boomer
liquidity, distrust of the stock market and a bubble mentality
to drove that mania. 
    Homeowners got smaller price bumps during the inflationary
late 1970s up until 1980, and increases remained moderate until
2000, when home prices went on a bubble-fueled tear, according
to Shiller's historical data. 
    Is history any guide to the future performance of housing?
In one respect, yes. If the Millennial generation, born after
1980, jumps into the market en masse as their parents did, then
they will bid up prices. However, that assumes they can afford
to buy homes. High unemployment and wage levels that have not
been keeping pace with inflation for the past decade suggest 
that many would-be home buyers will remain renters. 
    The idea that home prices will always track the rate of
inflation is not always true when it comes to specific
neighborhoods or regions. It is a myth that home prices
consistently rise.
    I took a look at my own home in the suburbs of Chicago,
which we had built in 1999. If it had kept pace with inflation,
it would be worth $433,000 today. For this rough calculation, I
used the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index
inflation calculator.
    After I ran the CPI calculator estimate, I discovered that
my home is probably worth - based on current market value - at
least $183,000 less than what 14 years of consumer price
inflation would have dictated. 
    The housing meltdown and subsequent foreclosures have
depressed housing prices by up to 50 percent in some areas.
Places like Stockton, California, which recently filed for
bankruptcy, have been devastated. Atlanta is also still reeling.
Florida, Arizona, Nevada and parts of California are still
feeling the effects of the housing crash.
    What does this mean if you want to jump back into the
housing market? You may get a bargain, but don't expect to see
the appreciation the country has experienced in the past.
Housing is not like the stock market in that it could take many
years, or even decades, to bounce back.
    Keep in mind that this housing recession is unpredictable
because it is unusual for its duration and intensity. Two
national housing downturns in the 1990s (1990-91 and 1994-95)
were accompanied by relatively small recessions and recoveries
within a year or so. 
    Since the U.S. is linked to a global economy teaming with
uncertainty and a banking system that still hasn't resolved its
pre-2008 issues, homes are worthwhile shelters, but they still
may be dubious investments.

