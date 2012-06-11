COLUMN-Buying stock bargains when the market turns south

By John Wasik

CHICAGO, June 11 (REUTERS) - It’s no secret that you can get better deals on stocks when the market swoons. But did you know you can boost or maintain your dividend income as well?

According to new research from Robert Arnott, chairman of Research Affiliates LLC, an investment management firm, and manager of the PIMCO All Asset Fund (PASAX), the payoff for being patient is tangible. With the continuing turmoil in Europe and slack economic growth in the United States, using a fundamental approach will provide income growth over the long term.

When a bull market is roaring, most investors ignore fundamentals and chase stocks that are the most popular, have perceived momentum and are increasing in value. They are following a “capitalization-weighted” or growth approach that looks brilliant until the market turns south.

The fundamental way to take advantage of market downturns -- looking at a variety of factors from earnings to business value -- is to identify companies that have lower prices relative to the market, pay steady dividends and have healthy cash flow. Arnott is generally credited with pioneering “fundamental indexing,” which weights companies in an index based on their sales, cash flow, dividends and book value or intrinsic worth. As such, his method has a “value tilt” towards bargain-priced stocks.

Stock pickers that follow a more fundamental approach don’t get burned as badly, although they still must endure market risk. They are often rewarded with dividends that continue to pay out and may even grow after a correction.

Arnott found, after examining the 10 largest bear markets from 1912 through 2011, that the dividend payoff is significant. “During the bear markets, dividends barely budged -- down just 3 percent on average,” Arnott told me. “Five years after these bear markets ended, dividends grew 35 percent -- over and above inflation from the trough of the downturn.”

That would seem counter-intuitive. Why would companies continue to pay dividends or even raise their payments after downturns that lasted an average 20 months? Because they have enough cash flow and earnings to maintain the payments. If you had invested in companies that were strong before the declines and had enough earnings to pay out dividends -- and you rebalanced your portfolio to favor them -- then you would have been well positioned for the rebound. In keeping with a fundamental bias, you would’ve owned the strongest companies in the first place. This isn’t to say that you didn’t suffer during the bear market in share-price losses.

The losses during the worst tail spins in S&P 500 stocks since 1912 averaged 46 percent, ranging from a nearly 80 percent loss from 1929 through 1932 to a 52 percent loss from October 2007 through February 2009. You’d had to have an iron gut to hold on during those periods; yet in four of them, real dividends (after inflation) actually rose. Arnott calls the dividend income surprise the ability to continue “sustainable spending.” That means investors who held on were rewarded with dividends that were not only retained but grew after the bear market.

“In terms of sustainable spending, bear markets aren’t a big deal,” Arnott said. “Companies are willing to pay more out of earnings [for dividends] during a crisis. They want to send a signal to shareholders.”

Should you want to capture the full impact of a bull market, you’d be better off in a fund like the iShares Dow Jones US Index ETF (IYY). Just keep in mind that most broad-based stock indexes are cap-weighted, that is, they’re dominated by companies that are the most popular in terms of stock market value. So you may be holding companies that are overpriced relative to their earnings.

Dividend-focused investors can find the highest-paying companies through funds like the PowerShares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID.P) or the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG).

A good combination of the dividend and value investing approach that employ Arnott’s fundamental strategies can be found in the PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 Portfolio (PRF.P) or the PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio (PXH.P). These portfolios take some of the angst out of moving out of high flyers and rebalancing into less-popular stocks.

Another option is to build a dividend-rich portfolio on your own with single stocks that feature dividend-reinvestment plans. These programs allow you to reinvest dividends in new shares without paying a commission.

If you have the time and patience to do the homework, you’d want to find companies that have a history of paying and raising dividends over time, have solid balance sheets and may have low price/earnings or price/book ratios relative to the broader market. Many registered investment advisers, certified financial planners and chartered financial analysts can also create these portfolios for a fee.

NOTE: Arnott’s strategies are used in the PowerShares funds, but neither he nor his firm manages them. I didn’t look at the PIMCO fund because it uses different approaches than his pure fundamental strategies.

Follow us @ReutersMoney or at