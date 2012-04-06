SAFT ON WEALTH-No de-coupling for U.S.

April 6 (Reuters) - This time around it looks that when the rest of the world comes down with a cold, the United States starts sneezing, too.

Arguments for American exceptionalism, or even that much-vaunted but seldom seen phenomenon known as “de-coupling,” were undermined on Friday when U.S. payrolls data disappointed deeply.

For investors, this is somewhat dispiriting, as many were hoping to ride out the effects of a sharp European slowdown and weakness in emerging markets by investing in U.S. shares, which had a great first quarter, driven by strong signs out of manufacturing and a brightening jobs picture.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 120,000 in March, a territory barely in squinting distance from the 203,000 consensus of economists’ estimates. The unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent, but as a drop of 31,000 jobs in a survey of households and participation data shows, this was driven entirely by people getting out of the workforce.

Perhaps most disturbing of all was the extent to which the poor showing was driven by weakness in manufacturing employment, which after all is ultimately the U.S.’s path to sustainable prosperity. Weekly hours worked in manufacturing actually declined, by 0.3 hours to 40.7, in a sign that just maybe the weakness being seen elsewhere in the globe is hitting home in the United States.

So, manufacturing is showing incipient signs of weakness, and frustrated job seekers are still giving up and going home.

While it is true that the last several months of U.S. data have been generally encouraging, a broader look at the international backdrop shows why the U.S. may be flagging.

Europe is, very likely, in recession, as savage cuts to public spending in many countries combine with a really quite serious lack of available bank funding to grind the economy down. The bank finance issue - itself driven by banks’ need to shore up capital - is critical, especially in an economy like the euro zone‘s, which is heavily reliant on bank loans rather than capital markets.

The euro-zone purchasing managers index fell to 49.1 in March, slipping farther below the 50 mark that denotes outright contraction. In India the PMI is still well above 50 but hit a five-month low and was accompanied by the lowest level of business confidence since 2009. China, as you would expect, is also feeling the chill wind: its manufacturing PMI fell below 50 for the first time since 2008.

OKUN TAKES HIS REVENGE

The real question becomes not why is the United States slowing, but why were we so encouraged in the first place. In part it is because the employment numbers have been so robust, taking the unemployment rate down and giving hope that perhaps the worst of households’ balance sheet repair work is finished.

Sadly, as noted by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, employment growth in the United States has violated Okun’s Law, which states that the jobless rate shouldn’t fall in a sustained way if overall economic growth is below a country’s long-run average.

That’s a bit of an issue for the United States right about now, given the economy is growing at barely a two-percent clip, well below its 2.5-percent long-run potential. The rebound in hiring may have simply been companies compensating for being overly aggressive in layoffs during the downturn but may also have been caused by the unusually mild weather recently.

In any event, while one month does not make a trend the data seen in a global context makes a slowdown look possible. Ironically, no sooner had the bad data crossed the wire than speculation began that the Fed will soon make noises about further quantitative easing.

Given the tone of the last Fed minutes, that process, if it happens, will take some time, leaving equities vulnerable to further bad data at home or abroad.

So, where to shelter if in fact we are entering a down cycle in the United States? That’s an exceptionally tough question.

Probably not Europe, given the high level of event risk still embedded in anything denominated in euros. China and India, too, are likely to be highly volatile if global conditions deteriorate.

Then there are government bonds. Clearly if you think QE is coming back you will see outperformance there, but with interest rates already extremely low, government bonds carry a lot of risk compared to historical norms.

Perhaps a decent allocation to U.S. shares is actually warranted, though one made without expectations for out-sized returns. The United States still has a currency to depreciate and a central bank that has shown it will be activist. These are assets, though much less so if you are an investor not based in dollars.

Finally, the more uncertain things are, the better the argument for gold and cash, not because the world will end but because they give investors option value: the ability to take advantage of events as they unfold.

Unfold they will. I can hardly wait for next month’s jobs data. (James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)