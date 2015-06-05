COLUMN-Reverse mortgages worth a look, if approached with caution

(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Liz Weston

LOS ANGELES, June 5 (Reuters) - Even as regulators are firing shots at reverse mortgages for what they consider deceptive advertising, financial planners are taking a new look at these loans as a way to avoid selling stocks.

New research suggests the products may actually be worth a look if one can tune out the possibly shady sales tactics.

Reverse mortgages allow homeowners aged 62 and above to borrow against their home equity, and to receive either a lump sum, a series of monthly checks or a line of credit that can be tapped as needed. The debt does not have to be repaid until the borrower leaves the home by selling it, moving out or dying.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau slammed industry advertising earlier this week, saying it misled people about the risks and costs of such loans. Older homeowners in the bureau’s focus groups “were generally confused” by the ads, director Richard Cordray told a news conference.

The ads gave people the impression that a reverse mortgage is “a risk-free government benefit” rather than a loan with fees and compounding interest that increases the balances owed over time, he said. Reverse mortgages typically are insured by the federal government but are made and serviced by for-profit private lenders.

Cordray also took aim at ads that feature celebrity endorsers such as Henry Winkler, Robert Wagner and former U.S. Senator Fred Thompson, without mentioning them by name.

“These well-known actors, even a former senator, add a false air of credibility to the products,” Cordray said.

FLIPPING THE CONVENTIONAL WISDOM

Financial planners have long shared consumer advocates’ dim view of reverse mortgages, viewing them as an expensive source of credit suitable only as a last resort for people who have depleted their other assets.

However, recent research, published in the influential Journal of Financial Planning, suggests that reverse mortgages can help make a retirement portfolio last longer by allowing homeowners to tap their equity when markets are down.

Retirees who sell stocks during bad markets have a greatly increased chance of running out of money, since they are pulling the funds from a shrinking pool of assets and the stocks that are sold do not have the chance to rebound.

Setting up a “standby” reverse mortgage - using the line of credit option - would allow an investor to avoid selling stocks in a downturn and instead use his or her home equity for income.

“We find this risk management strategy improves portfolio survival rates by a significant amount,” researchers John Salter, Shaun Pfeiffer and Harold Evensky wrote in a paper published in the Journal of Financial Planning. “The improvement in survival rates is attributable to the mitigation of the volatility drain - the risk of having to sell investments when depreciated.”

Evensky is a respected fee-only financial planner in Coral Gables, Florida, while Pfeiffer is an associate professor at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. Salter is an assistant professor at Texas Tech University and a wealth manager at Evensky’s firm.

The portfolio preservation strategy changes the conventional wisdom about when to set up a reverse mortgage. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends borrowers avoid tapping their equity too early because of the risk they will run out of money. But planners recommending the portfolio preservation approach suggest setting up the line of credit as soon as possible.

The amount you can borrow with a reverse mortgage typically declines with age, but setting up a reverse line of credit and leaving it unused can actually increase the amount of credit available over time, said fee-only financial planner Michael Kitces, a partner and research director for Pinnacle Advisory Group in Columbia, Maryland. The credit limit increases each year by about the same amount as the reverse mortgage interest rate.

Kitces, who blogs at Nerd's Eye View (www.kitces.com/blog/) and who has led workshops in the strategy at financial planning conferences, also questioned the wisdom of delaying a reverse mortgage for people who have few assets.

The older you get, the less you can borrow, which means people who wait may not be able to squeeze sufficient income out of a reverse mortgage, he said.

Shady advertising certainly can victimize people who do not understand how reverse mortgages work. But that does not mean the loans are always a bad idea. With the right planning and objective guidance, reverse mortgages can play a role in helping people through their retirement years. (Editing by Beth Pinsker and Matthew Lewis)