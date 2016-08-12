FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Sri Lanka's Commercial Bank Q2 profit up 23.1 pct y/y
August 12, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's Commercial Bank Q2 profit up 23.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Group results of Commercial Bank
of Ceylon Plc for the quarter ended June. 30 released
on Friday. 
    (In millions of rupees unless stated): 
                                    Q2 2016       Q2 2015 
    Net profit                      3,256.2       2,646.1 
    Earnings per share  
    (rupees, basic)                    3.66          3.02 
    Gross Income                   21,850.2      18,566.1 
    Net interest income             8,065.6       7,588.9 
    
    NOTE - Results are rounded off. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is
Sri Lanka's biggest listed lender by market capitalisation.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez. Editing by Jane
Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
