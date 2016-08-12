TABLE-Sri Lanka's Commercial Bank Q2 profit up 23.1 pct y/y

COLOMBO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc for the quarter ended June. 30 released on Friday. (In millions of rupees unless stated): Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Net profit 3,256.2 2,646.1 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 3.66 3.02 Gross Income 21,850.2 18,566.1 Net interest income 8,065.6 7,588.9 NOTE - Results are rounded off. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest listed lender by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez. Editing by Jane Merriman)