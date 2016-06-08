FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Com Hem to buy Boxer Sweden, to focus on fiber for single family homes
June 8, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Com Hem to buy Boxer Sweden, to focus on fiber for single family homes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comments, detail)

June 8 (Reuters) - Com Hem :

* Cable TV firm Com Hem expands into the SDU (single dwelling unit) market and acquires Boxer Sweden, following decision to focus on fiber to single family homes

* Com Hem says decision to focus on single family homes comes after trials underway since H2 2015

* “This is a big, new growth area for Com Hem for the foreseeable future,” Chief Executive Anders Nilsson tells Reuters

* Com Hem shares rise 2.2 pct by 0749 GMT, outpacing 0.4 pct slide in broader market

* Says acquires Boxer TV-access AB for an enterprise value of SEK 1,330 million ($164 million), representing an estimated 2016 underlying EBITDA multiple of 4.4x

* Says the Com Hem SDU expansion program will not affect previously announced financial guidance for 2016

* Says beyond 2016, revenue guidance for the existing Com Hem business remains unchanged at mid-single digit annual growth for the mid-term

* Says Boxer DTT revenue will result in somewhat slower annual revenue growth for the combined group compared to previously communicated mid-term guidance

* Says acquisition is expected to generate approximately SEK 300 million in additional underlying EBITDA to Com Hem group

* Says total consideration for Boxer transaction is SEK 1,550 million (based on balance sheet as per march 31, 2016), payable in cash at closing

* Says acquisition will be financed by a new three year SEK 800 million credit facility with Swedbank ab (publ) and existing unutilised credit facilities

* Says expects restructuring charges of approximately SEK 75 million as part of transaction

* Says remains committed to its financial leverage target of 3.5-4.0x net debt to underlying EBITDA as well as to its shareholder remuneration program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1144 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Niklas Pollard)

