Cable operator Com Hem's Q4 core profit above expectations
February 10, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Cable operator Com Hem's Q4 core profit above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swedish cable television firm Com Hem posted on Tuesday underlying fourth-quarter profits above market expectations and proposed a share redemption, buy-back programme and a 2015 dividend.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at Com Hem, which was listed on the Stockholm bourse in June, rose to 576 million Swedish crowns ($68.95 million) from 540 million a year ago, above a mean forecast of 554 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Link to the Q4-report: here

Link to press release of buy-back programme: here

Link to the Reuters poll: ($1 = 8.3536 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

