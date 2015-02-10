Cable operator Com Hem's Q4 core profit above expectations

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swedish cable television firm Com Hem posted on Tuesday underlying fourth-quarter profits above market expectations and proposed a share redemption, buy-back programme and a 2015 dividend.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at Com Hem, which was listed on the Stockholm bourse in June, rose to 576 million Swedish crowns ($68.95 million) from 540 million a year ago, above a mean forecast of 554 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 8.3536 Swedish crowns)