Cable operator Com Hem Q1 core profit matches expectations
May 6, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Cable operator Com Hem Q1 core profit matches expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Swedish cable television firm Com Hem on Wednesday posted underlying first-quarter core profit in line with market expectations.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Com Hem, which was listed on the Stockholm bourse in June 2014, rose to 577 million Swedish crowns ($69.36 million) from 545 million a year ago, roughly in line with a mean forecast of 579 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Link to report:

$1 = 8.3188 Swedish crowns Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Sven Nordenstam

