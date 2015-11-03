Cable operator Com Hem Q3 core profit just below forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swedish cable television firm Com Hem on Tuesday posted underlying third-quarter core profit slightly below market expectations and said the share of customers leaving the company had fallen despite price rises in the second quarter.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Com Hem rose to 590 million Swedish crowns ($69.2 million) from 576 million a year ago, just below a mean forecast of 599 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

