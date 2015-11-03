FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cable operator Com Hem Q3 core profit just below forecasts
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 3, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Cable operator Com Hem Q3 core profit just below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swedish cable television firm Com Hem on Tuesday posted underlying third-quarter core profit slightly below market expectations and said the share of customers leaving the company had fallen despite price rises in the second quarter.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Com Hem rose to 590 million Swedish crowns ($69.2 million) from 576 million a year ago, just below a mean forecast of 599 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Link to report:

$1 = 8.5280 Swedish crowns Reporting by Olof Swahnberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.