FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Com Hem Cable operator Q2 core profit matches expectations
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find qualified inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find qualified inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 14, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Com Hem Cable operator Q2 core profit matches expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish cable television firm Com Hem on Tuesday posted underlying second-quarter core profit in line with market expectations and said discount reductions made fewer customers leave the company than it had expected.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Com Hem, which was listed on the Stockholm bourse in June 2014, rose to 583 million Swedish crowns ($68.7 million) from 566 million a year ago, in line with a mean forecast of 583 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Link to report: here ($1 = 8.4916 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.