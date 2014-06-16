FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cable firm Com Hem may be priced at 58 SEK/share or more -bookrunners
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 16, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Cable firm Com Hem may be priced at 58 SEK/share or more -bookrunners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Com Hem look set to be priced at 58 crowns each or more ahead of the Swedish cable operator’s market debut on Tuesday, bookrunners in the initial public offering said in a message to investors on Monday.

“Orders limited below SEK 58 risk missing,” the text message said, adding the offering was several times oversubscribed.

Sources told Reuters on Friday Com Hem had narrowed the price range in the offering to between 55 and 60 crowns per share, from an initial guidance range of 44 to 62 crowns. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.