Cable firm Com Hem priced at 58 SEK/share in Stockholm listing

STOCKHOLM, June 17 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Com Hem said on Tuesday the offer price in its Stockholm flotation had been set at 58 crowns per share, giving the cable operator a market capitalisation of 11.47 billion Swedish crowns ($1.73 billion)

“The offering was over-subscribed several times and attracted strong interest among Swedish and international institutional investors as well as Swedish retail investors,” the company said in a statement.

Com Hem’s offering was the biggest in Sweden since 2000 and the second largest in the Nordic region this year behind Danish outsourcing firm ISS. ($1 = 6.6448 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)