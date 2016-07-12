UPDATE 1-Com Hem repeats guidance as Q2 core profit just beats forecast

(Adds CEO comments, detail)

July 12 (Reuters) - Com Hem:

* Q2 revenue SEK 1,300 mln (1,246 mln in Q2 2015), up 4.3 pct

* Q2 underlying EBITDA increased by 4.1 pct to SEK 607 mln

* Reuters poll: Com Hem Q2 revenue was seen at 1,299 mln sek, adjusted EBITDA at 602 mln sek

* Repeats financial guidance for existing Com Hem and Com Hem after acquisition of Boxer

* Consumer churn decreased by 0.8 p.p. compared to Q1 and was 13.1 pct in the quarter

* Says expects the churn rate to continue trending downward somewhat over time as we improve customer satisfaction

* CEO on consolidation in Sweden: "For a long time, one thought that Sweden was immune to consolidation, but that's not the case, we have seen that now," as Com Hem is buying Boxer, Tele2 is buying the Swedish business of TDC

* CEO says can't rule anything out regarding further consolidation, Com Hem could be both acquirer and target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sven Nordenstam, editing by Niklas Pollard)