FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Comac rolls out C919 jet, ground tests to start soon
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

China's Comac rolls out C919 jet, ground tests to start soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) said on Monday it had rolled out its C919 narrow body jet, which is meant to rival similar models from Airbus Group and Boeing Co.

State television also showed footage of the aircraft rolling off the assembly line in Comac’s Shanghai factory. In a statement, the company said it had already received 517 orders for the aircraft mainly from domestic firms.

The much-delayed passenger jet is the Chinese answer to Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320 models which make up more than half of the aircraft in service.

Comac Chairman Jin Zhuanglong said ground tests on the C919’s systems such as avionics, flight controls and hydraulics would start shortly, and that the maiden flight was still scheduled for 2016. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Siva Govindasamy and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.