GEA buys Italian cake industry supplier
May 20, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

GEA buys Italian cake industry supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s GEA agreed to buy Comas, an Italian maker of industrial processing equipment for the cake and pastry industry, as part of its move to focus more on the food and beverage sectors.

The German food processing equipment maker did not disclose in its statement on Wednesday how much it was paying for Comas, which is based in the northern Italian town of Torrebelvicino and generated 2014 revenues of about 50 million euros ($55.5 million).

It said Comas’s profitability was above GEA group average.

$1 = 0.9009 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

