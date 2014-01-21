FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comcast adds Barclays as adviser on Time Warner Cable deal-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 4 years ago

Comcast adds Barclays as adviser on Time Warner Cable deal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp has added Barclays PLC as an adviser as the top U.S. cable provider evaluates a potential deal for Time Warner Cable Inc , according to people familiar with the matter.

Comcast hired Barclays late last year to review its deal options, along with JPMorgan Chase & Co that it had earlier tapped for advice, the people said.

The people asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Representatives from Comcast and Barclays declined to comment.

Reuters reported on Dec. 6 that Comcast brought in JPMorgan as a financial adviser as speculation about cable industry consolidation increased in the past several months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.