BRIEF-Comcast submits 'public interest' filing to FCC on merger

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Comcast reiterates it is willing to divest 3 million video subscribers as part of merger

* Comcast says deal does not raise any legitimate monopsony concerns

* Comcast says combined company’s share of national broadband subscribers ranges from 20 percent to less than 40 percent

* Comcast submits ‘public interest’ filing to the federal communications commission on merger

* Comcast says “there is no plausible basis” that it will harm competition in any market for peering and transit services (Reporting by Liana B. Baker)