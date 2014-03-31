FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comcast considers $2.5 bln more in share buyback - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Comcast considers $2.5 bln more in share buyback - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp is planning to increase its share buyback plan by more than 80 percent as its $45 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc undergoes regulatory review in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported.

Comcast is currently mulling an additional $2.5 billion share repurchase to its current $3 billion buyback plan, Comcast Chief Financial Officer Michael Angelakis told Bloomberg in an interview.

A planned sale of assets to complete the deal may produce cash for even more repurchases, Bloomberg reported. (link.reuters.com/xuv97v)

Comcast’s proposed friendly takeover of Time Warner Cable would boast a footprint spanning from New York to Los Angeles, with a near 30 percent share of the pay TV market as well as a strong position in providing broadband Internet services. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.