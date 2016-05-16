NBC to stream over 6,000 hours of Olympics 2016 content

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp’s NBC unit will stream live over 6,000 hours of competition from the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said on Monday.

The cable and media giant will have added improved search and personalization features on its X1 platform for viewers when it broadcasts the events, which start on Aug. 5, Roberts said at the INTX conference, a telecommunications and cable industry trade show in Boston.