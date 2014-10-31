FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Comcast spin-off to list on Nasdaq in 2015
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Comcast spin-off to list on Nasdaq in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “spin-off” from “spinout” in headline)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Midwest Cable Inc, the cable company to be spun off from Comcast Corp after it buys Time Warner Cable Inc, said it would list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GLCI” in 2015.

Upon completion of the merger, the company will change its name to GreatLand Connections Inc. (1.usa.gov/1tI9CiA)

Comcast said in April it would divest 2.5 million subscribers across the U.S. Midwest and southeast into a new publicly traded company that would be two-thirds owned by Comcast shareholders and one-third by Charter.

This was part of a three-way deal between Comcast, Charter Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable, aimed at winning regulatory approvals for Comcast’s proposed $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
