Comcast and Fox strike up new distribution deal
February 12, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Comcast and Fox strike up new distribution deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cable provider Comcast Corp and News Corp’s Fox Networks have struck up a distribution agreement to carry Fox’s programming on televisions, computers, smartphones and tablets to Comcast’s 22 million Xfinity customers.

Terms of the deal, announced on Tuesday, were not disclosed.

Xfinity is Comcast’s cable service that lets customers view TV on demand and access it through devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The agreement includes live and on-demand shows from Fox’s 20 broadcast stations, FX, Fox Soccer, and the Fox Business Network among others.

One of the key aspects include the ability to make Fox’s programming available the next day to Xfinity customers however they choose to access it - be it on a smartphone or tablet - in a program that is known in the industry as “TV Everywhere.”

Media conglomerates including CBS and Time Warner Inc have seen additional revenue as they make TV programs and movies available through cable providers’ TV Everywhere initiatives as well as other streaming media offerings from Amazon and Netflix.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
