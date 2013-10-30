FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Comcast Q3 revenue falls without Olympics boost
October 30, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Comcast Q3 revenue falls without Olympics boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, first sentence to say only revenue, not profit, falls)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp posted lower quarterly revenue in the third quarter on Wednesday, without the boost from the London Summer Olympics a year ago.

The top U.S. cable provider, which also owns NBC Universal, posted third-quarter net income of $1.73 billion, or 65 cents a share, compared with $2.11 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2.4 percent to $16.15 billion, below analysts’ estimates of $16.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

