Comcast to offer streaming services for $15 a month
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

Comcast to offer streaming services for $15 a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Cable company Comcast Corp said it is beta testing a new cable streaming service called Stream, which will broadcast live TV from HBO and about a dozen other networks for $15 per month.

Launching with Boston, followed by Chicago and Seattle, Stream would let Comcast's Xfinity Internet customers stream live TV over phones, tablets and laptops. (comca.st/1HXZAkF)

The service, which will be available everywhere in the United States by early 2016, also comes with on-demand movies and recording features, Comcast said. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru and Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

