RLPC: Comcast markets $6.25B refi

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp is in market with a $6.25 billion five-year unsecured revolver, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. JP Morgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley MUFG Loan Partners and Wells Fargo lead the deal that will refinance an existing corporate revolver from January 2008. The loan launched today.

Pricing is on a ratings-based grid that ranges from 8-20bp undrawn and from 87.5-150bp over Libor drawn. It opens at 12.5bp undrawn and 112.5bp over Libor drawn for ratings of BBB+/Baa1.

A portion of $1 billion under the loan will be available for letters of credit. Proceeds will back general corporate purposes of the company and its subsidiaries. Financial covenants include a maximum ratio of consolidated total debt-to-Ebitda of 5.75 times.

As of March 31, the company maintained $6.5 billion under Comcast’s and Comcast Cable Communications’ revolving credit facilities (stemming from January 2008) and $1.3 billion under NBCUniversal’s revolver.

In January 2011, Comcast acquired a 51 percent stake in NBCUniversal from General Electric Co effectively taking over the broadcasting company, NBC Universal.