FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comcast, Lionsgate add more app content for film buyers
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Comcast, Lionsgate add more app content for film buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp will provide extra content through apps for dystopian thriller “Divergent” and other films to Comcast Corp customers who purchase digital versions of the film through Xfinity On Demand, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The additional features are designed to encourage digital ownership of movies as customers have turned away from buying DVDs. They include “Divergent” scenes from multiple angles, 360-degree camera views from the movie’s red-carpet premiere and an interactive look at the film’s fashion.

The “Divergent” app will be available starting Tuesday on mobile devices and later on TV through Comcast’s X1 set-top box. The app will be updated with new content throughout the life of the four-movie “Divergent” franchise. Lions Gate also plans to release bonus app content for future films with digital purchases through Xfinity, the companies said.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.