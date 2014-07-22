Comcast, Lionsgate add more app content for film buyers

July 22 (Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp will provide extra content through apps for dystopian thriller “Divergent” and other films to Comcast Corp customers who purchase digital versions of the film through Xfinity On Demand, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The additional features are designed to encourage digital ownership of movies as customers have turned away from buying DVDs. They include “Divergent” scenes from multiple angles, 360-degree camera views from the movie’s red-carpet premiere and an interactive look at the film’s fashion.

The “Divergent” app will be available starting Tuesday on mobile devices and later on TV through Comcast’s X1 set-top box. The app will be updated with new content throughout the life of the four-movie “Divergent” franchise. Lions Gate also plans to release bonus app content for future films with digital purchases through Xfinity, the companies said.